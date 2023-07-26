Russian Defense Minister considers North Korea an "important partner" during visit to Pyongyang

2023-07-26 | 06:00
Russian Defense Minister considers North Korea an "important partner" during visit to Pyongyang

Russian Defense Minister, Sergei Shoigu, reaffirmed on Wednesday that North Korea is an "important partner" for his country. This statement came during his meeting with his counterpart, Kang Sun-Nam, just hours after his warm and enthusiastic reception upon his arrival in Pyongyang. 

Shoigu stated, "The Democratic People's Republic of Korea is a significant partner for Russia, with shared borders and a history of rich cooperation." The Ministry in Moscow issued a statement reflecting the minister's commitment to "enhancing military cooperation" between the two nations during the visit, which marks the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean Peninsula war. 

AFP


 

