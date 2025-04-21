Vance arrives in India, to hold talks with Modi under US tariffs shadow

21-04-2025 | 03:27
Vance arrives in India, to hold talks with Modi under US tariffs shadow
2min
Vance arrives in India, to hold talks with Modi under US tariffs shadow

U.S. Vice President JD Vance began a four-day visit to India on Monday and will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as New Delhi rushes to avoid steep U.S. tariffs with an early trade deal and boost ties with the Trump administration.

Their discussions will cover the first day of Vance's largely personal visit to the country with his family, which includes visiting the Taj Mahal and attending a wedding in the city of Jaipur, people familiar with the matter said.

Vance's wife, Usha, is the daughter of Indian immigrants.

Vance landed at New Delhi's Palam airport on Monday following a visit to Rome, where he held a private meeting with Pope Francis on Easter Sunday.

Modi and Vance are expected to review progress made on the bilateral agenda outlined in February when the Indian leader met President Donald Trump in Washington. It includes "fairness" in their two-way trade and growing their defense partnership.



Reuters
 

JD Vance

India

Modi

US

Tariffs

Russia says resumed Ukraine strikes after Easter truce
Ukraine asks Russia to halt strikes on civilian targets for 30 days
