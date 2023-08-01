News
Iceland closes its embassy in Moscow
World News
2023-08-01 | 09:24
Iceland closes its embassy in Moscow
Iceland closed its embassy in Moscow on Tuesday due to the conflict in Ukraine, becoming the first European country to take such a step.
In early June, the Icelandic Foreign Minister stated that the "current situation" does not allow the country's diplomatic representation to "operate in Russia."
World News
Iceland
Europe
European
Embassy
Moscow
Russia
Ukraine
War
