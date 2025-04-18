Secretary-General Naim Qassem says Hezbollah 'will not let anyone disarm' it

Lebanon News
18-04-2025 | 14:27
High views

0min


Hezbollah "will not let anyone disarm" it, the group's leader Naim Qassem said Friday, as the United States presses Beirut to compel the Iran-backed movement to hand over its weapons.

"We will not let anyone disarm Hezbollah or disarm the resistance" against Israel, Qassem said in remarks. "We must cut this idea of disarmament from the dictionary."


AFP
 

Lebanon News

Secretary-General

Naim Qassem

Hezbollah

Disarm

Lebanese PM says army expanding southern presence
Israeli army claims airstrike kills Hezbollah leader in south Lebanon
