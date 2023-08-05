Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan sentenced to three years in prison on corruption charges

2023-08-05 | 04:30
Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan sentenced to three years in prison on corruption charges
Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan sentenced to three years in prison on corruption charges

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was sentenced to three years in prison on Saturday for his conviction on charges of illegal wealth accumulation in a case related to receiving gifts during his tenure, according to the official television announcement. 

The Pakistani television reported, "Judge Humayun Dilawar announced that involvement in corrupt practices has been proven." Khan was not present in court, and the judge issued an order for his arrest. 

AFP 
 

