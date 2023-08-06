Portugal battles wildfires with high temperatures

World News
2023-08-06 | 10:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Portugal battles wildfires with high temperatures
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Portugal battles wildfires with high temperatures

More than a thousand firefighters are trying to combat a forest fire in central Portugal on Sunday, as officials warned that thousands of hectares are at risk due to soaring temperatures across the country.

Around 7,000 hectares have already been burned near Castelo Branco, according to firefighting operation commander Jose Guilherme, who spoke to journalists in Borinesa Nova. 

However, he cautioned that "the potential danger of this fire is estimated to be over 20,000 hectares."

"This is an extremely vast area that includes numerous houses and isolated villages," he added, noting that the fire's radius has extended about 60 kilometers.

On Saturday, smoke and ashes spread from the fire that broke out on Friday, reaching more than 130 kilometers to the east, reaching the shrine of Fatima, where Pope Francis was visiting the country for World Youth Day events.

An additional 300 firefighters were deployed to combat fires that broke out in Odemira, near the southwestern coast of the country.

Meanwhile, Civil Protection official Tiago Bojio confirmed that there are two active fronts of fires, while a third has come under control as it was heading south towards the tourist area of Garvao.

Temperatures are expected to reach 40 degrees Celsius in some areas. Authorities warned that the risks of forest fires remain "extremely high or extreme throughout the country."



AFP
 

World News

Portugal

Battles. Wildfires

High

Temperatures

Weather

LBCI Next
Deaths in Russia bombing of blood transfusion center in Ukraine
Talks on the War in Ukraine Launched in Saudi Arabia, Deemed Challenging by Kyiv
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-08-04

Bahrain records highest electricity consumption in its history amid hot weather and high humidity

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-08-01

The Iranian government grants two days off in light of high temperatures

LBCI
World News
2023-08-04

High death toll in landslide in Georgia

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-03

Spotlight on low-quality universities: Lebanon's Higher Education Council takes action

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:00

On the road to peace: Can Saudi Arabia succeed in halting the Russo-Ukrainian war?

LBCI
World News
09:53

Cancellation of Olympic swimming tests in the River Seine due to pollution

LBCI
World News
07:46

Niger in tense anticipation as ECOWAS deadline nears

LBCI
World News
06:18

More than 30 missing after two migrant boats sank off Italy: International Organization for Migration

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-13

In Lebanon, Airbnbs became a promising tourist experience: report

LBCI
Sports News
2023-06-09

Benzema says living in Muslim country key factor in Al-Ittihad move

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-04

Beirut's political game: Tensions mount in Lebanon as government seeks approval for borrowing

LBCI
Sports News
2023-07-05

Barcelona Signs Defender Iñigo Martinez on a Free Transfer

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:17

Bankrupt government: Lebanon faces dire shortage of dollars for salaries and necessities

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:20

Lebanon's security concerns: Ain Al-Hilweh and foreign embassies' warning

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:31

Fear of escalation: Gulf countries react to Ain al-Hilweh tensions with travel warnings to their citizens

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:54

Byblos International Festival 2023: Where East meets West in artistic harmony

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:12

Diman meeting: Prioritizing education, security, and economic concerns

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:38

Hezbollah delegation and Fatah Movement address Ain al-Hilweh situation in Sidon meeting

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:31

The grain silos controversy: Kuwait's reaction and Salam's apology

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:07

Qatar Embassy in Lebanon issues warning to its citizens

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More