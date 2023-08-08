News
Regional summit in Brazil to save the Amazon
World News
2023-08-08 | 07:40
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Regional summit in Brazil to save the Amazon
The Amazon basin countries' summit commences on Tuesday in the Brazilian city of Belem, aiming to tackle the challenges facing the region and find concrete solutions to climate change. Among the topics to be discussed are collaborative strategies to combat deforestation and promote sustainable development in this vast region, which houses approximately 10% of the planet's biodiversity.
The summit, lasting until Wednesday, brings together representatives from the eight member countries of the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization (ACTO), established in 1995 to protect rainforests. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, along with counterparts from Bolivia, Colombia, Guyana, Peru, and Venezuela, will attend. Ecuador and Suriname will be represented by ministers.
President Lula emphasized during an official celebration in Santarém, Amazon, "We must preserve the Amazon not as a sanctuary but as a source of learning for scientists worldwide, to find ways to conserve the forest... and allow those who live here to live with dignity."
Belem, a coastal city with a population of 1.3 million, is set to host the 2025 United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP30) conference.
**Gradual Consensus**
Marina Silva, Brazil's Minister of Environment, stated in Belem on Monday, "We cannot allow the Amazon to reach a point of no return." If the point of no return is reached, the Amazon will emit more carbon than it absorbs, exacerbating global warming.
A joint declaration is expected to be issued at the end of the summit, encompassing commitments by ACTO member states.
Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira stated on Monday that the Belem declaration was "negotiated by the eight countries in record time, just over a month."
The final declaration outlines "new objectives and tasks" to be accomplished to conserve the planet's largest tropical forest.
A key challenge is devising a joint action plan to halt illegal deforestation. Cleared land often becomes pastures for livestock, but loggers and timber traders also contribute to the destruction.
Upon his return to power in January, President Lula pledged to end deforestation by 2030, which escalated significantly during the tenure of his extremist right-wing predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro. Sixty percent of the Amazon rainforest lies within Brazilian territory.
However, Marina Silva understands that each country will follow its own path, stating on Monday, "We do not want to impose our viewpoints; we must gradually reach consensus."
Colombia's counterpart, Susana Muhammed, aims for the final declaration to include the shared objective of conserving "80% of the Amazon by 2025."
Meanwhile, Colombia calls for a faster transition in energy, moving away from an oil-dependent economy, which seems unlikely at present for major oil and gas producers like Venezuela and Brazil.
**Harmony with Nature**
Leaders of indigenous communities also gathered in Belem over the weekend, participating in a conference titled "Amazon Dialogues." They hope to have their demands heard, particularly regarding land rights.
Dario Mihea, a Colombian member of the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues, told Agence France-Presse, "Indigenous peoples must be seen as entities that go back thousands of years."
He expressed hope that leaders can "agree to establish peace with nature."
On Wednesday, the summit will continue with the participation of non-member countries, including France, which has Amazon territories, and Guyana, represented by its ambassador to Brazil, Brigitte Collet.
Indonesia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and the Republic of Congo, which host extensive rainforests on other continents, have also been invited.
AFP
