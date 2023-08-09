News
Fire incident in France likely leaves 11 dead
World News
2023-08-09 | 05:52
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Fire incident in France likely leaves 11 dead
Tragedy struck as a fire engulfed a shelter for mentally disabled individuals in Alsace, eastern France, on Wednesday morning, leaving 11 individuals still missing and "presumed deceased," according to local authorities.
Christophe Marot, the secretary general of the local administration, stated that among the missing are ten individuals with mild mental disabilities who were on vacation at the facility, as well as one of the staff members working with them.
AFP
World News
France
Tragedy
Fire
Alsace
Individuals
Missing
