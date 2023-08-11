Armenia: Azerbaijan's closure of Lachin corridor threatens peace

World News
2023-08-11 | 13:37
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Armenia: Azerbaijan&#39;s closure of Lachin corridor threatens peace
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
1min
Armenia: Azerbaijan's closure of Lachin corridor threatens peace

Armenia accused Azerbaijan on Friday of continuing to obstruct the delivery of aid to the Armenian-populated areas in the separatist Nagorno-Karabakh enclave, warning that this could "thwart" opportunities for peace between the two countries.

Yerevan has been alleging for months that Baku is impeding traffic through the Lachin Corridor, a short mountainous route that connects Armenia to the Armenian-populated areas in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated in a government meeting on Friday that trucks carrying pasta, sugar, and food for children were prevented from entering the enclave and that Baku had "not provided any explanation."

He further added that "Armenia, for its part, continues to affirm its commitment to the peace agenda and calls on Baku to refrain from taking steps that would jeopardize the historic opportunity for peace."

Despite mediation efforts from the European Union, the United States, and Russia, Baku and Yerevan, both of which fought two wars for control over the region, have been unable to reach a lasting peaceful settlement.

Armenia and international relief organizations have cautioned that the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh is difficult and deteriorating, with shortages of food, medicine, and energy.



AFP
 

World News

Armenia

Azerbaijan

Closure

Lachin Corridor

Threaten

Peace

LBCI Next
Biden asks Congress for additional $13 billion in military aid to Ukraine
Norway prepares for more flooding, evacuates people from flooded areas
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-07-13

The United States and France are calling on Azerbaijan to open the Lachin Corridor

LBCI
World News
2023-07-11

Azerbaijan suspends transport movement between Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh

LBCI
World News
2023-06-28

Separatists say 4 Armenian soldiers killed by Azerbaijani fire

LBCI
World News
2023-06-27

US mediates new talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:31

Thousands of coup supporters in Niger gather near French military base in Niamey

LBCI
World News
14:03

US invests $1.2 billion in two projects to capture carbon dioxide from the air

LBCI
World News
13:47

New doctors' strike in England hospitals

LBCI
World News
09:11

Repatriation of 385 Ukrainian children from Russia

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:04

Alvarez & Marsal findings: Forensic audit report reveals lack of transparency and mismanagement at BDL

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-09

Former BDL Governor's whereabouts remain elusive amid legal proceedings

LBCI
Middle East News
13:02

Cyprus repatriated more than 100 Syrian migrants to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-10

Lost reserves, vanished billions: The subsidy dilemma in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:14

Information Minister shuts down Tele Liban

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:04

Alvarez & Marsal findings: Forensic audit report reveals lack of transparency and mismanagement at BDL

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:17

European Observatory calls for accountability following forensic audit report release

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:15

Lebanon's dollar dance: Stability amid political turmoil

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:20

Corruption exposed: US sanctions target Riad Salameh's network

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:52

Information Minister explains suspension of Tele Liban broadcast amid union dispute

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:05

Laws under scrutiny: Sovereign wealth fund and capital controls in focus at legislative session

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:00

Pointing fingers: Tele Liban faces uncertainty amid employees' strike

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More