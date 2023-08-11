News
Armenia: Azerbaijan's closure of Lachin corridor threatens peace
World News
2023-08-11 | 13:37
Armenia: Azerbaijan's closure of Lachin corridor threatens peace
Armenia accused Azerbaijan on Friday of continuing to obstruct the delivery of aid to the Armenian-populated areas in the separatist Nagorno-Karabakh enclave, warning that this could "thwart" opportunities for peace between the two countries.
Yerevan has been alleging for months that Baku is impeding traffic through the Lachin Corridor, a short mountainous route that connects Armenia to the Armenian-populated areas in Nagorno-Karabakh.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated in a government meeting on Friday that trucks carrying pasta, sugar, and food for children were prevented from entering the enclave and that Baku had "not provided any explanation."
He further added that "Armenia, for its part, continues to affirm its commitment to the peace agenda and calls on Baku to refrain from taking steps that would jeopardize the historic opportunity for peace."
Despite mediation efforts from the European Union, the United States, and Russia, Baku and Yerevan, both of which fought two wars for control over the region, have been unable to reach a lasting peaceful settlement.
Armenia and international relief organizations have cautioned that the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh is difficult and deteriorating, with shortages of food, medicine, and energy.
AFP
World News
Armenia
Azerbaijan
Closure
Lachin Corridor
Threaten
Peace
