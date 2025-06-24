Trump says does not want 'regime change' in Iran

World News
24-06-2025 | 08:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump says does not want &#39;regime change&#39; in Iran
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Trump says does not want 'regime change' in Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday he didn't want to see "regime change" in Iran amid its conflict with Israel, adding that it would cause "chaos."

"If there was, there was, but no I don't want it. I'd like to see everything calm down as quickly as possible," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One. "Regime change takes chaos, and ideally we don't want to see so much chaos."


AFP
 

World News

Trump

US

Regime

Change

Iran

LBCI Next
China says supports Iran in achieving a 'genuine ceasefire'
Trump says will 'probably' meet Zelensky at NATO summit
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-02

Iran says US sanctions 'will not change' policy after Trump warnings

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-17

Macron warns attempt at Iran regime change would bring 'chaos'

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-14

Netanyahu says Israel will strike 'every target of the ayatollah regime' in Iran

LBCI
World News
2025-06-13

Iran's president tells Putin country 'does not seek' nuclear weapons

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:28

China says supports Iran in achieving a 'genuine ceasefire'

LBCI
World News
08:54

Trump says will 'probably' meet Zelensky at NATO summit

LBCI
World News
08:17

EU chief at NATO: Europe's defense has 'finally awakened'

LBCI
Middle East News
07:03

Trump tells Israel 'do not drop those bombs' on Iran

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-07

Israeli drone targets destroyed house in Majdal Zoun, southern Lebanon, injuring one

LBCI
Middle East News
06:51

Qatari PM discusses Lebanon support and regional developments with PM Nawaf Salam

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-23

MEA adjusts Beirut departures to Jordan and Arabian Gulf amid regional tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

UN appoints Major General Diodato Abagnara as new UNIFIL commander in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
07:57

Israel attacks Iran's city of Babolsar, says ceasefire came into effect after speaking with Trump

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:46

Lebanon's President Aoun condemns attack on Qatar, warns of escalating regional tensions

LBCI
Middle East News
14:57

Oman Air stops flights to and from four cities around the Gulf

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:21

Three killed in Israeli drone strike on vehicle in Kfar Dajjal, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
06:21

Iran tells Qatar attack on US airbase 'not action' against Doha

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:44

UNIFIL changes command amidst tensions in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:59

MEA chairman briefs President Aoun on measures to maintain flights amid regional escalation

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:15

President Aoun meets Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea at Baabda Palace

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More