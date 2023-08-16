Ukraine reports damage in grain facilities in Odessa due to Russian drones

Ukraine stated on Wednesday that Russian drones caused damage to a port on the Danube River in the Odessa region in the south of the country. This marks the latest attack targeting these facilities since Moscow suspended an agreement allowing the export of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea.



Oleh Kiper, the governor of the Odessa region, explained on social media, "As a result of enemy strikes on one of the ports overlooking the Danube, grain warehouses were damaged," noting that the Black Sea region witnessed two waves of drone attacks.



AFP