Russia accuses Ukraine of 'postponing' POW swap
World News
07-06-2025 | 07:04
Russia accuses Ukraine of 'postponing' POW swap
Russia on Saturday accused Ukraine of postponing a large-scale prisoner swap and the repatriation of the bodies of dead soldiers they had agreed on during peace talks in Istanbul.
"The Ukrainian side has unexpectedly postponed for an indefinite period, both the acceptance of the bodies and the exchange of prisoners of war," Russia's top negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said on social media.
AFP
