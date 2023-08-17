German Foreign Ministry Urges EU to Impose Sanctions on Military Coup Leaders in Niger

2023-08-17 | 09:04
German Foreign Ministry Urges EU to Impose Sanctions on Military Coup Leaders in Niger

The German Foreign Ministry called on the European Union on Thursday to impose sanctions on the leaders of the military coup in Niger, where the army ousted elected President Mohamed Bazoum last month.

The ministry stated in a post on Twitter that "after suspending development and security cooperation, we now want the European Union to impose sanctions on the coup leaders."

It noted that German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock had held discussions about Niger in recent days with several individuals, including her French and US counterparts.

