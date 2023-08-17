News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
32
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
34
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Assi (Al Bayt Al Abyad)
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
32
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
34
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
German Foreign Ministry Urges EU to Impose Sanctions on Military Coup Leaders in Niger
World News
2023-08-17 | 09:04
High views
Share
Share
0
min
German Foreign Ministry Urges EU to Impose Sanctions on Military Coup Leaders in Niger
The German Foreign Ministry called on the European Union on Thursday to impose sanctions on the leaders of the military coup in Niger, where the army ousted elected President Mohamed Bazoum last month.
The ministry stated in a post on Twitter that "after suspending development and security cooperation, we now want the European Union to impose sanctions on the coup leaders."
It noted that German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock had held discussions about Niger in recent days with several individuals, including her French and US counterparts.
It further added that German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock had discussed Niger with her French counterpart Catherine Colonna and her American counterpart Antony Blinken.
World News
Germany
EU
Niger
Next
Evacuation orders in North Canada due to wildfires
US Treasury Designates Lebanese Environmental Organization, Green Without Borders, for Concealed Hezbollah Ties
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:43
Berlin calls for imposing European sanctions on coup leaders in Niger
World News
08:43
Berlin calls for imposing European sanctions on coup leaders in Niger
0
Variety and Tech
2023-08-08
Taiwan chipmaker giant chooses Germany for its first European factory
Variety and Tech
2023-08-08
Taiwan chipmaker giant chooses Germany for its first European factory
0
World News
2023-08-01
Washington wants to maintain margin of maneuver in Niger
World News
2023-08-01
Washington wants to maintain margin of maneuver in Niger
0
World News
2023-08-01
France begins evacuating its nationals and Europeans from Niger
World News
2023-08-01
France begins evacuating its nationals and Europeans from Niger
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
11:35
Renowned British Talk Show Host Michael Parkinson Passes Away at 88
World News
11:35
Renowned British Talk Show Host Michael Parkinson Passes Away at 88
0
World News
11:23
British PM, Saudi Crown Prince agree to meet soon
World News
11:23
British PM, Saudi Crown Prince agree to meet soon
0
World News
08:43
Berlin calls for imposing European sanctions on coup leaders in Niger
World News
08:43
Berlin calls for imposing European sanctions on coup leaders in Niger
0
World News
07:39
Sweden raises terror threat alert level after burning copies of the Quran
World News
07:39
Sweden raises terror threat alert level after burning copies of the Quran
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-26
Quorum obstructed: Thursday's Cabinet session hindered by absent ministers
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-26
Quorum obstructed: Thursday's Cabinet session hindered by absent ministers
0
Lebanon Economy
05:45
Lebanon's Central Bank reveals $7.3 Billion in remaining foreign currency assets
Lebanon Economy
05:45
Lebanon's Central Bank reveals $7.3 Billion in remaining foreign currency assets
0
World News
09:04
German Foreign Ministry Urges EU to Impose Sanctions on Military Coup Leaders in Niger
World News
09:04
German Foreign Ministry Urges EU to Impose Sanctions on Military Coup Leaders in Niger
0
Middle East News
2023-08-11
Cyprus repatriated more than 100 Syrian migrants to Lebanon
Middle East News
2023-08-11
Cyprus repatriated more than 100 Syrian migrants to Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:34
US Treasury Designates Lebanese Environmental Organization, Green Without Borders, for Concealed Hezbollah Ties
Lebanon News
12:34
US Treasury Designates Lebanese Environmental Organization, Green Without Borders, for Concealed Hezbollah Ties
2
Press Highlights
00:40
Gebran Bassil's strategic moves in decentralization proposal and political maneuvering with Hezbollah
Press Highlights
00:40
Gebran Bassil's strategic moves in decentralization proposal and political maneuvering with Hezbollah
3
Lebanon Economy
05:45
Lebanon's Central Bank reveals $7.3 Billion in remaining foreign currency assets
Lebanon Economy
05:45
Lebanon's Central Bank reveals $7.3 Billion in remaining foreign currency assets
4
Press Highlights
04:04
Lebanon's future hangs in the balance: Bassil and Frangieh's strategic meeting
Press Highlights
04:04
Lebanon's future hangs in the balance: Bassil and Frangieh's strategic meeting
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:40
Investigators have yet to identify underlying motives for Hasrouni’s murder: Sources
News Bulletin Reports
12:40
Investigators have yet to identify underlying motives for Hasrouni’s murder: Sources
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Hezbollah's influence: Opposition issues statement on dialogue amid French Envoy's letters
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Hezbollah's influence: Opposition issues statement on dialogue amid French Envoy's letters
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
TotalEnergies drilling operation: Is Lebanon ready to join oil-producing nations as offshore drilling begins?
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
TotalEnergies drilling operation: Is Lebanon ready to join oil-producing nations as offshore drilling begins?
8
Lebanon Economy
04:55
Acting BDL Governor Wassim Mansouri: BDL has external liquidity equivalent to 8.573 billion US dollars
Lebanon Economy
04:55
Acting BDL Governor Wassim Mansouri: BDL has external liquidity equivalent to 8.573 billion US dollars
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More