US Commerce Secretary will visit Beijing next week

2023-08-23 | 02:52
US Commerce Secretary will visit Beijing next week
US Commerce Secretary will visit Beijing next week

US Secretary of Commerce, Gina Raimondo, is heading to China next week after receiving a number of American officials in the Chinese capital.

Both Beijing and Washington announced that Secretary Gina Raimondo will visit China from August 27th to 30th.
 

