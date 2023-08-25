Turkish Foreign Minister meets Zelenskyy in Kyiv

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Friday, according to an announcement by the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



The ministry stated via social media, "Our Minister received Ukrainian Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv."



Zelenskyy confirmed the meeting via Telegram, specifying that the discussions mainly focused on "the dangers of the Russian blockade on the grain passage in the Black Sea."



Russia withdrew from an agreement in mid-July that had allowed the export of millions of tons of Ukrainian grain through the sea route.



In recent weeks, Moscow has launched a series of strikes targeting the infrastructure of ports in Odesa and other ports along the Danube River.



Meanwhile, Kyiv is seeking partners to enable the resumption of its exports, including via the Black Sea.



Ukraine has also carried out attacks on Russian vessels in the Black Sea and has threatened ships bound for Russian ports and those under Moscow's control.



Turkey has acted as a mediator between the conflict parties and particularly facilitated the grain export agreement from which Russia later withdrew. However, relations with Moscow became strained after Ankara handed over leaders of the Azov Battalion to Kyiv.



Nevertheless, in early August, President Vladimir Putin requested Turkey's support in exporting Russian grain as an attempt to circumvent the Western sanctions imposed on Moscow since the start of its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.



AFP