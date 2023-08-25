News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Raseef el Ghoraba
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Turkish Foreign Minister meets Zelenskyy in Kyiv
World News
2023-08-25 | 09:49
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Turkish Foreign Minister meets Zelenskyy in Kyiv
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Friday, according to an announcement by the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The ministry stated via social media, "Our Minister received Ukrainian Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv."
Zelenskyy confirmed the meeting via Telegram, specifying that the discussions mainly focused on "the dangers of the Russian blockade on the grain passage in the Black Sea."
Russia withdrew from an agreement in mid-July that had allowed the export of millions of tons of Ukrainian grain through the sea route.
In recent weeks, Moscow has launched a series of strikes targeting the infrastructure of ports in Odesa and other ports along the Danube River.
Meanwhile, Kyiv is seeking partners to enable the resumption of its exports, including via the Black Sea.
Ukraine has also carried out attacks on Russian vessels in the Black Sea and has threatened ships bound for Russian ports and those under Moscow's control.
Turkey has acted as a mediator between the conflict parties and particularly facilitated the grain export agreement from which Russia later withdrew. However, relations with Moscow became strained after Ankara handed over leaders of the Azov Battalion to Kyiv.
Nevertheless, in early August, President Vladimir Putin requested Turkey's support in exporting Russian grain as an attempt to circumvent the Western sanctions imposed on Moscow since the start of its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
AFP
World News
Turkey
Hakan Fidan
Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyiv
Next
Trump posts his mugshot on X in his first post on the platform since 2021
Norway to Supply F-16 Fighter Jets to Ukraine
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-08-05
Talks on the War in Ukraine Launched in Saudi Arabia, Deemed Challenging by Kyiv
World News
2023-08-05
Talks on the War in Ukraine Launched in Saudi Arabia, Deemed Challenging by Kyiv
0
World News
2023-07-07
Zelensky in Turkey on the eve of the 500th day since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine
World News
2023-07-07
Zelensky in Turkey on the eve of the 500th day since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine
0
World News
2023-07-02
Ukraine shoots down Russian missiles, drones in Kyiv attack
World News
2023-07-02
Ukraine shoots down Russian missiles, drones in Kyiv attack
0
World News
2023-06-21
Kyiv puts environmental damage from Ukraine dam breach at $1.5 bn
World News
2023-06-21
Kyiv puts environmental damage from Ukraine dam breach at $1.5 bn
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
11:20
Uzbekistan's President Appoints Daughter as Advisor in Newly Created Position
World News
11:20
Uzbekistan's President Appoints Daughter as Advisor in Newly Created Position
0
World News
10:43
Calls for Resignation Grow as Estonian Prime Minister's Husband's Company Operates in Russia Amid Sanctions
World News
10:43
Calls for Resignation Grow as Estonian Prime Minister's Husband's Company Operates in Russia Amid Sanctions
0
World News
09:00
Putin issues decree mandating oath for armed group members
World News
09:00
Putin issues decree mandating oath for armed group members
0
World News
07:11
Denmark Introduces Draft Law Banning Quran Burning After Controversies
World News
07:11
Denmark Introduces Draft Law Banning Quran Burning After Controversies
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
04:28
Wassim Mansouri: Public sector salaries for August will be disbursed in US dollars at an exchange rate of LBP 85,500
Lebanon Economy
04:28
Wassim Mansouri: Public sector salaries for August will be disbursed in US dollars at an exchange rate of LBP 85,500
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-15
Labneh scandal: Investigations uncover non-compliant dairy products in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-15
Labneh scandal: Investigations uncover non-compliant dairy products in Lebanon
0
World News
2023-08-14
N. Kore’s Kim inspects weapons factories, orders boosting missile production
World News
2023-08-14
N. Kore’s Kim inspects weapons factories, orders boosting missile production
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-29
FIBA World Cup 2023 Draw: Lebanon Joins Canada, France, and Latvia in Group H
Lebanon News
2023-04-29
FIBA World Cup 2023 Draw: Lebanon Joins Canada, France, and Latvia in Group H
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:27
Q1 Update: Latvia ahead 27-17. Flip to LB2 or LBCGroup.tv to catch up!
Lebanon News
05:27
Q1 Update: Latvia ahead 27-17. Flip to LB2 or LBCGroup.tv to catch up!
2
Lebanon News
03:36
Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs Latvia in the FIBA Basketball World Cup at 12:10 PM. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
Lebanon News
03:36
Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs Latvia in the FIBA Basketball World Cup at 12:10 PM. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
3
Sports News
07:10
Lebanon's Late Rally Not Enough Against Latvia in FIBA Basketball World Cup Opener—Full Game Analysis
Sports News
07:10
Lebanon's Late Rally Not Enough Against Latvia in FIBA Basketball World Cup Opener—Full Game Analysis
4
Lebanon News
06:20
Q3 Update: Latvia ahead 82-48
Lebanon News
06:20
Q3 Update: Latvia ahead 82-48
5
Lebanon News
05:38
Half-time: Latvia leads 55-30. Turn the tide on LB2 or LBCGroup.tv
Lebanon News
05:38
Half-time: Latvia leads 55-30. Turn the tide on LB2 or LBCGroup.tv
6
Lebanon News
06:53
Game Over: Latvia wins 109-70. Eyes on the next match!
Lebanon News
06:53
Game Over: Latvia wins 109-70. Eyes on the next match!
7
Lebanon News
08:16
Israeli spying network arrested at Beirut Airport, says General Security chief
Lebanon News
08:16
Israeli spying network arrested at Beirut Airport, says General Security chief
8
Lebanon Economy
04:28
Wassim Mansouri: Public sector salaries for August will be disbursed in US dollars at an exchange rate of LBP 85,500
Lebanon Economy
04:28
Wassim Mansouri: Public sector salaries for August will be disbursed in US dollars at an exchange rate of LBP 85,500
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More