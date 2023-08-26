News
Two dead in Ukraine village after Russia hits cafe
World News
2023-08-26 | 08:36
Two dead in Ukraine village after Russia hits cafe
Two people were killed and another was injured after Russia bombed a Ukrainian village near the town of Kupyansk in the northeastern part of the country, according to the region's governor's announcement on Saturday.
He also stated, “According to initial information from the medical team, two individuals died as a result of the bombing, and another was injured.”
“The bombing targeted a café,” he mentioned.
World News
Russia
Russian
Ukraine
Bombing
Attack
War
