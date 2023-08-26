Two dead in Ukraine village after Russia hits cafe

2023-08-26 | 08:36
Two dead in Ukraine village after Russia hits cafe
Two dead in Ukraine village after Russia hits cafe

Two people were killed and another was injured after Russia bombed a Ukrainian village near the town of Kupyansk in the northeastern part of the country, according to the region's governor's announcement on Saturday.

He also stated, “According to initial information from the medical team, two individuals died as a result of the bombing, and another was injured.”

“The bombing targeted a café,” he mentioned. 
 

