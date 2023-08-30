President Ali Bongo under house arrest in Gabon

Gabon's President Ali Bongo Ondimba has been placed "under house arrest," surrounded by his family and physicians, while one of his sons has been arrested on charges of "grand treason," announced the military who carried out a coup on Wednesday.



In a statement read by military members of the Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions on state television, it was stated, "President Ali Bongo is under house arrest, surrounded by his family and physicians.”



AFP