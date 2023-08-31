News
Death toll from Johannesburg fire rises to 63
2023-08-31 | 03:20
Death toll from Johannesburg fire rises to 63
The death toll from the fire that broke out in a five-story building in central Johannesburg on Thursday has risen to 63 people, according to the city's Emergency Management Services.
Robert Mulaudzi, the spokesperson for Johannesburg Emergency Management Services, stated, "So far, there are 63 fatalities, and 43 people with minor injuries have been transported to local hospitals."
AFP
