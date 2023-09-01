Russia thwarts new drone attack in Moscow area

Russia thwarted a new nighttime drone attack in the Moscow area, as reported by the Mayor of the capital city, without mentioning any casualties or damage.



Sergey Sobyanin announced via Telegram that "air defense forces near Lyubertsy (suburbs east of Moscow) foiled a new attempt to launch a drone towards Moscow."



He added, "No injuries or damage were reported according to preliminary information," noting that emergency services were deployed to the site.



In recent weeks, drone attacks against Russian territory and the Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow annexed in 2014, have increased, particularly targeting the Russian capital, as part of the counteroffensive launched by Kyiv since early June.



Russia announced the destruction of a Ukrainian drone on Thursday in the Moscow area, an attack that, according to Sobyanin, did not result in casualties.



Drones were also brought down during the summer over Moscow's business district, and two drones were downed near the Kremlin in May.



In the Kursk region adjacent to Russia, Governor Roman Starovoyt announced on Friday via Telegram that "two Ukrainian drones" targeted the city of Kurchatov, causing damage to an administrative building and a residential building, without providing further information.



Additionally, a drone was downed in the Bryansk region bordering Ukraine without causing casualties or damage, according to Governor Aleksandr Bogomaz, who reported this late Thursday via Telegram.



