North Korea launches ‘a number of cruise missiles’ towards Yellow Sea
World News
2023-09-02 | 02:02
High views
Share
Share
1
min
North Korea launches ‘a number of cruise missiles’ towards Yellow Sea
North Korea launched "a number of cruise missiles" off its western coast on Saturday morning, as announced by the South Korean military.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that an unspecified number of cruise missiles were launched at around 04:00 (19:00 GMT) towards the Yellow Sea, adding that efforts are underway to determine the specifications of the missiles.
"We have enhanced monitoring and control while maintaining the highest level of readiness in close coordination with the United States."
This comes three days after North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles as part of a "simulation of a tactical nuclear strike" in response to the annual large-scale military exercises between Washington and Seoul known as "Ulchi Freedom Guardian," which always provokes Pyongyang's anger.
Last year, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un declared his country's status as a nuclear power as something "irreversible," calling for the enhancement of weapons production, including tactical nuclear weapons.
AFP
