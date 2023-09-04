News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
32
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Raseef el Ghoraba
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
32
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
French military minister visits Saudi Arabia, UAE and Kuwait this week
World News
2023-09-04 | 09:06
High views
Share
Share
2
min
French military minister visits Saudi Arabia, UAE and Kuwait this week
French Minister of Defense Sébastien Lecornu is set to visit the Middle East from September 6 to 11, where he will visit Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait, as announced by his ministry on Monday.
The ministry stated that the visit to Saudi Arabia, which marks "the first by a French Defense Minister in five years," is part of the "dynamic of resuming discussions" and will include meetings with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman.
In Kuwait, the minister is scheduled to meet Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Ahmed Fahad Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah, and discussions will focus on "cooperation at the operational level," with military training as a topic on the agenda.
It is also planned for Lecornu to meet with French soldiers stationed in Kuwait as part of Operation "Chammal," an international coalition combating the Islamic State in Syria and Iraq.
In the United Arab Emirates, Lecornu is expected to meet with the UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Defense Minister Mohammed Al Bowardi. He will also visit French forces in the UAE, according to the French ministry.
The two countries are linked by defense agreements resulting in the permanent presence of a French force in the UAE consisting of over 650 personnel, in addition to substantial arms contracts.
In 2022, French arms exports reached a "historic" level, totaling 27 billion euros, largely due to a contract in which the UAE purchased 80 Rafale fighter jets worth 16 billion euros, according to an annual report to the French parliament.
AFP
World News
Middle East News
France
Military
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Kuwait
Next
Africa Climate Summit opens, focuses on financing
Dialogue with China is not a sign of weakness: US Secretary of Commerce
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-08-06
UAE supports Chad with military equipment
Middle East News
2023-08-06
UAE supports Chad with military equipment
0
World News
2023-08-04
Nigerian coup leaders scrap military deals with France, threaten swift retaliation
World News
2023-08-04
Nigerian coup leaders scrap military deals with France, threaten swift retaliation
0
Middle East News
2023-08-03
Saudi Arabia and Kuwait reject Iran's gas field claims
Middle East News
2023-08-03
Saudi Arabia and Kuwait reject Iran's gas field claims
0
Sports News
2023-07-27
Saudi Arabia vs Jordan, Qatar vs Kuwait and difficult draw for Syria against Japan
Sports News
2023-07-27
Saudi Arabia vs Jordan, Qatar vs Kuwait and difficult draw for Syria against Japan
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:02
Niger reopens airspace after approximately one-month closure
World News
09:02
Niger reopens airspace after approximately one-month closure
0
World News
07:22
Erdogan promises "very important" announcement after Putin meeting open to grain agreement
World News
07:22
Erdogan promises "very important" announcement after Putin meeting open to grain agreement
0
World News
07:08
Teenage environmental activists in Russia struggling for the future despite dangers
World News
07:08
Teenage environmental activists in Russia struggling for the future despite dangers
0
World News
06:16
Erdogan arrives in Russia to hold talks with Putin
World News
06:16
Erdogan arrives in Russia to hold talks with Putin
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-14
IMF report sparks discussions at British Embassy's round-table on Lebanon's economic future
Lebanon News
2023-07-14
IMF report sparks discussions at British Embassy's round-table on Lebanon's economic future
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-14
Agha Restaurant, ZwZ, Dunkin', Malak al Tawouk, Freddy's, Znoud El Sett, Mon Maki A Moi, and McDonald's are soon opening at Beirut Airport
Lebanon News
2023-07-14
Agha Restaurant, ZwZ, Dunkin', Malak al Tawouk, Freddy's, Znoud El Sett, Mon Maki A Moi, and McDonald's are soon opening at Beirut Airport
0
World News
09:06
French military minister visits Saudi Arabia, UAE and Kuwait this week
World News
09:06
French military minister visits Saudi Arabia, UAE and Kuwait this week
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:30
From war-torn Lebanon to opera stardom: Joyce El-Khoury enchants 9000 spectators under 'Athenian' moon
News Bulletin Reports
10:30
From war-torn Lebanon to opera stardom: Joyce El-Khoury enchants 9000 spectators under 'Athenian' moon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
06:55
Acting BDL Governor says returning depositors' funds is feasible, stresses no state financing in LBP or USD
Lebanon Economy
06:55
Acting BDL Governor says returning depositors' funds is feasible, stresses no state financing in LBP or USD
2
News Bulletin Reports
14:38
Geagea: "Prepared to Tolerate a Political Vacuum for Months and Years, but Never Their Corruption and Control Over Our State"
News Bulletin Reports
14:38
Geagea: "Prepared to Tolerate a Political Vacuum for Months and Years, but Never Their Corruption and Control Over Our State"
3
News Bulletin Reports
14:49
For About $100, Syrians Can Illegally Cross the Lebanese-Syrian Border
News Bulletin Reports
14:49
For About $100, Syrians Can Illegally Cross the Lebanese-Syrian Border
4
Press Highlights
02:14
Tehran's moves and Riyadh's red lines: Lebanon's presidential challenge
Press Highlights
02:14
Tehran's moves and Riyadh's red lines: Lebanon's presidential challenge
5
Sports News
03:24
Lebanon's karting 'sensation' Stephanie Hobeika finishes in Top 10 in France
Sports News
03:24
Lebanon's karting 'sensation' Stephanie Hobeika finishes in Top 10 in France
6
Lebanon News
10:12
Energy and Water Ministry terminates purchase contract for a gas oil shipment
Lebanon News
10:12
Energy and Water Ministry terminates purchase contract for a gas oil shipment
7
News Bulletin Reports
10:30
BDL's Acting Governor's announcement: Implications of suspending 'Central Bank's tap' in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
10:30
BDL's Acting Governor's announcement: Implications of suspending 'Central Bank's tap' in Lebanon
8
News Bulletin Reports
14:47
Culture Minister Mohammad Mourtada: Steering Lebanon Away from its Once-Progressive Cultural Identity
News Bulletin Reports
14:47
Culture Minister Mohammad Mourtada: Steering Lebanon Away from its Once-Progressive Cultural Identity
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More