French military minister visits Saudi Arabia, UAE and Kuwait this week

French Minister of Defense Sébastien Lecornu is set to visit the Middle East from September 6 to 11, where he will visit Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait, as announced by his ministry on Monday.



The ministry stated that the visit to Saudi Arabia, which marks "the first by a French Defense Minister in five years," is part of the "dynamic of resuming discussions" and will include meetings with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman.



In Kuwait, the minister is scheduled to meet Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Ahmed Fahad Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah, and discussions will focus on "cooperation at the operational level," with military training as a topic on the agenda.



It is also planned for Lecornu to meet with French soldiers stationed in Kuwait as part of Operation "Chammal," an international coalition combating the Islamic State in Syria and Iraq.



In the United Arab Emirates, Lecornu is expected to meet with the UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Defense Minister Mohammed Al Bowardi. He will also visit French forces in the UAE, according to the French ministry.



The two countries are linked by defense agreements resulting in the permanent presence of a French force in the UAE consisting of over 650 personnel, in addition to substantial arms contracts.



In 2022, French arms exports reached a "historic" level, totaling 27 billion euros, largely due to a contract in which the UAE purchased 80 Rafale fighter jets worth 16 billion euros, according to an annual report to the French parliament.

