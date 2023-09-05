News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
34
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Documentaries
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
34
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Asylum applications rose by 28% in the first half of 2023 in the EU
World News
2023-09-05 | 02:49
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Asylum applications rose by 28% in the first half of 2023 in the EU
The European Union's migration agency announced on Tuesday that asylum applications in EU member states, as well as Norway and Switzerland, during the first half of 2023, have increased by 28 percent compared to the same period the previous year.
Approximately 519,000 asylum applications were submitted in these twenty-nine countries between January and June, as stated by the agency, considering that "the number of applications could exceed one million by the end of the year based on current trends."
Syrians, Afghans, Venezuelans, Turks, and Colombians constitute the main asylum seekers, accounting for 44 percent of the applications.
The first half of 2023 marks the highest number of asylum applications for this period since 2015-2016. During the 2015-2016 wave of migration to Europe, especially due to the ongoing Syrian conflict, asylum applications reached 1.3 million in 2015 and 1.2 million in 2016. In 2022, the number was 994,945.
Germany received the largest number of applications, making up 30% of the total, nearly twice as many as Spain (17 percent) and France (16 percent).
The agency emphasized that due to this increase, many European countries are facing "pressure to process these applications," with the number of pending cases increasing by 34 percent in 2022.
Around four million Ukrainians who fled the Russian invasion of their country benefit from a temporary protection mechanism in the European Union.
AFP
World News
Asylum
Applications
EU
Increase
Seekers
Europe
Next
China plans to play ‘mediating role’ in Niger crisis
French military minister visits Saudi Arabia, UAE and Kuwait this week
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-08-30
European car sales mark a twelve-month consecutive increase
Variety and Tech
2023-08-30
European car sales mark a twelve-month consecutive increase
0
Middle East News
05:07
Borrell confirms that a Swedish diplomat from the European Union is detained in Iran
Middle East News
05:07
Borrell confirms that a Swedish diplomat from the European Union is detained in Iran
0
World News
2023-08-31
Council of Europe criticizes ‘catastrophic’ conditions of detention in Greek prisons
World News
2023-08-31
Council of Europe criticizes ‘catastrophic’ conditions of detention in Greek prisons
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-28
European Observatory: It is time for the accusatory body in Beirut to issue its decision to arrest Riad Salameh
Lebanon News
2023-08-28
European Observatory: It is time for the accusatory body in Beirut to issue its decision to arrest Riad Salameh
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:03
Kremlin says It cannot confirm summit between Putin, Kim Jong Un
World News
06:03
Kremlin says It cannot confirm summit between Putin, Kim Jong Un
0
World News
04:19
UAE announces $4.5 billion investments in clean energy in Africa
World News
04:19
UAE announces $4.5 billion investments in clean energy in Africa
0
World News
03:47
Kim Jong Un plans meeting with Putin in Russia for arms talks, according to Washington
World News
03:47
Kim Jong Un plans meeting with Putin in Russia for arms talks, according to Washington
0
World News
03:22
White House: US First Lady Jill Biden infected with COVID-19
World News
03:22
White House: US First Lady Jill Biden infected with COVID-19
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-21
Planet in peril: Storm Hilary's wake-up call to a changing world
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-21
Planet in peril: Storm Hilary's wake-up call to a changing world
0
Lebanon Economy
02:26
Fuel prices slightly decrease
Lebanon Economy
02:26
Fuel prices slightly decrease
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-27
Lebanon's government reinstates daylight saving time effective midnight on Wednesday-Thursday
Lebanon News
2023-03-27
Lebanon's government reinstates daylight saving time effective midnight on Wednesday-Thursday
0
Lebanon News
04:48
MP Najat Aoun Saliba to LBCI: We did not receive an official invitation to dialogue in the Parliament
Lebanon News
04:48
MP Najat Aoun Saliba to LBCI: We did not receive an official invitation to dialogue in the Parliament
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
Human trafficking: Illegal migration wave poses challenges on Northern Lebanese borders
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
Human trafficking: Illegal migration wave poses challenges on Northern Lebanese borders
2
News Bulletin Reports
10:30
BDL's Acting Governor's announcement: Implications of suspending 'Central Bank's tap' in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
10:30
BDL's Acting Governor's announcement: Implications of suspending 'Central Bank's tap' in Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
10:12
Energy and Water Ministry terminates purchase contract for a gas oil shipment
Lebanon News
10:12
Energy and Water Ministry terminates purchase contract for a gas oil shipment
4
Press Highlights
01:11
Calls for Transparency: New tax provision in 2024 Budget raises concerns
Press Highlights
01:11
Calls for Transparency: New tax provision in 2024 Budget raises concerns
5
Lebanon News
08:07
Sami Gemayel: Any plan for refugees to return to Syria is currently difficult due to Hezbollah's control over institutions
Lebanon News
08:07
Sami Gemayel: Any plan for refugees to return to Syria is currently difficult due to Hezbollah's control over institutions
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Ongoing debate: Finance and Budget Committee stalls on financial reform legislation
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Ongoing debate: Finance and Budget Committee stalls on financial reform legislation
7
Lebanon Economy
02:26
Fuel prices slightly decrease
Lebanon Economy
02:26
Fuel prices slightly decrease
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:18
Response vs. Reality: LBCI reminds Culture Minister Mourtada of his actual responsibilities
News Bulletin Reports
12:18
Response vs. Reality: LBCI reminds Culture Minister Mourtada of his actual responsibilities
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More