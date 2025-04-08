News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
23
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Crystal
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
23
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanese President appoints Rawaa Harati as member of Lebanon's IMF negotiation committee
Lebanon News
08-04-2025 | 10:13
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanese President appoints Rawaa Harati as member of Lebanon's IMF negotiation committee
Dr. Rawaa Harati has been appointed as a member of Lebanon's national committee tasked with negotiating a financial recovery program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Harati currently serves as the economic cooperation adviser to the Lebanese President.
She holds a Ph.D. in economics from the Sorbonne in Paris and a bachelor's degree in politics and international relations from the London School of Economics (LSE). Her academic journey also includes research work at Brown University in Rhode Island, where she co-authored influential papers in international economics.
Professionally, Harati brings extensive experience from both the public and private sectors. She previously worked as an economic advisor at the World Bank in Washington, D.C., and served as an advisor to former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri, where she oversaw international relations and ministerial committee files.
In the private sector, she was director of government relations and public affairs at Dubai-based Majid Al Futtaim Group, one of the region's largest economic conglomerates.
Harati is also the founder of Kinz Consulting, a firm offering strategic advisory services at the intersection of economics, finance, and geopolitics. The company focuses on equipping decision-makers with data-driven analysis and insights.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
President
Joseph Aoun
Rawaa Harati
Member
Lebanon
IMF
Negotiation
Committee
Next
Lebanon's fuel prices surge
Lebanon says two killed in Israeli strike on south
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
14:44
Syria's president appoints former EY partner as central bank governor
Middle East News
14:44
Syria's president appoints former EY partner as central bank governor
0
World News
2025-03-15
Ukraine's President appoints team of negotiators for possible peace talks: Decree
World News
2025-03-15
Ukraine's President appoints team of negotiators for possible peace talks: Decree
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-02
Residents of south Lebanon's Aitaroun return home to devastation as Lebanese army completes operations
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-02
Residents of south Lebanon's Aitaroun return home to devastation as Lebanese army completes operations
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-12
IMF's Kristalina Georgieva reaffirms support for Lebanon's recovery and reforms
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-12
IMF's Kristalina Georgieva reaffirms support for Lebanon's recovery and reforms
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Ceasefire in place: Monitoring committee tracks compliance to Resolution 1701 by reporting to Lebanon, Israel
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Ceasefire in place: Monitoring committee tracks compliance to Resolution 1701 by reporting to Lebanon, Israel
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Time is running out: Lebanon faces IMF deadline to approve financial reform laws
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Time is running out: Lebanon faces IMF deadline to approve financial reform laws
0
Lebanon News
10:44
Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun discusses bilateral ties with Iraqi Ambassador ahead of visit to Iraq
Lebanon News
10:44
Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun discusses bilateral ties with Iraqi Ambassador ahead of visit to Iraq
0
Lebanon News
09:47
Lebanon judge paves way for indictment of ex-central bank chief Salameh
Lebanon News
09:47
Lebanon judge paves way for indictment of ex-central bank chief Salameh
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-07
Lebanon sees influx of Qatari, Kuwaiti tourists during Eid al-Fitr holiday, says tourism head
Lebanon News
2025-04-07
Lebanon sees influx of Qatari, Kuwaiti tourists during Eid al-Fitr holiday, says tourism head
0
Lebanon News
05:19
Sources to LBCI: Lebanon's PM Nawaf Salam to visit Syria next week with Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Defense, and Interior
Lebanon News
05:19
Sources to LBCI: Lebanon's PM Nawaf Salam to visit Syria next week with Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Defense, and Interior
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-19
Lebanese Cabinet announces start of daylight saving time on March 29-30, 2025
Lebanon News
2025-03-19
Lebanese Cabinet announces start of daylight saving time on March 29-30, 2025
0
Lebanon Economy
03:23
Lebanon's fuel prices surge
Lebanon Economy
03:23
Lebanon's fuel prices surge
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:44
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
08:44
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:34
Ceasefire monitoring committee tells LBCI: Lebanese Army dismantled 500 Hezbollah military sites south of Litani
Lebanon News
04:34
Ceasefire monitoring committee tells LBCI: Lebanese Army dismantled 500 Hezbollah military sites south of Litani
2
Lebanon News
10:13
Lebanese President appoints Rawaa Harati as member of Lebanon's IMF negotiation committee
Lebanon News
10:13
Lebanese President appoints Rawaa Harati as member of Lebanon's IMF negotiation committee
3
Lebanon News
13:48
Lebanon says two killed in Israeli strike on south
Lebanon News
13:48
Lebanon says two killed in Israeli strike on south
4
Lebanon Economy
03:32
Finance Minister to LBCI: IMF prefers to pass banking secrecy and banking restructuring laws before April 21 meetings
Lebanon Economy
03:32
Finance Minister to LBCI: IMF prefers to pass banking secrecy and banking restructuring laws before April 21 meetings
5
Lebanon News
05:19
Sources to LBCI: Lebanon's PM Nawaf Salam to visit Syria next week with Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Defense, and Interior
Lebanon News
05:19
Sources to LBCI: Lebanon's PM Nawaf Salam to visit Syria next week with Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Defense, and Interior
6
Lebanon Economy
03:23
Lebanon's fuel prices surge
Lebanon Economy
03:23
Lebanon's fuel prices surge
7
Lebanon News
09:47
Lebanon judge paves way for indictment of ex-central bank chief Salameh
Lebanon News
09:47
Lebanon judge paves way for indictment of ex-central bank chief Salameh
8
Lebanon Economy
05:56
Sources to LBCI: Cabinet session ends, discussions on banking reform law to resume Friday and Saturday
Lebanon Economy
05:56
Sources to LBCI: Cabinet session ends, discussions on banking reform law to resume Friday and Saturday
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More