Dr. Rawaa Harati has been appointed as a member of Lebanon's national committee tasked with negotiating a financial recovery program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



Harati currently serves as the economic cooperation adviser to the Lebanese President.



She holds a Ph.D. in economics from the Sorbonne in Paris and a bachelor's degree in politics and international relations from the London School of Economics (LSE). Her academic journey also includes research work at Brown University in Rhode Island, where she co-authored influential papers in international economics.



Professionally, Harati brings extensive experience from both the public and private sectors. She previously worked as an economic advisor at the World Bank in Washington, D.C., and served as an advisor to former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri, where she oversaw international relations and ministerial committee files.



In the private sector, she was director of government relations and public affairs at Dubai-based Majid Al Futtaim Group, one of the region's largest economic conglomerates.



Harati is also the founder of Kinz Consulting, a firm offering strategic advisory services at the intersection of economics, finance, and geopolitics. The company focuses on equipping decision-makers with data-driven analysis and insights.