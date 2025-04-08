Lebanese President appoints Rawaa Harati as member of Lebanon's IMF negotiation committee

Lebanon News
08-04-2025 | 10:13
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese President appoints Rawaa Harati as member of Lebanon&#39;s IMF negotiation committee
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanese President appoints Rawaa Harati as member of Lebanon's IMF negotiation committee

Dr. Rawaa Harati has been appointed as a member of Lebanon's national committee tasked with negotiating a financial recovery program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
 
Harati currently serves as the economic cooperation adviser to the Lebanese President. 

She holds a Ph.D. in economics from the Sorbonne in Paris and a bachelor's degree in politics and international relations from the London School of Economics (LSE). Her academic journey also includes research work at Brown University in Rhode Island, where she co-authored influential papers in international economics.

Professionally, Harati brings extensive experience from both the public and private sectors. She previously worked as an economic advisor at the World Bank in Washington, D.C., and served as an advisor to former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri, where she oversaw international relations and ministerial committee files.
 
In the private sector, she was director of government relations and public affairs at Dubai-based Majid Al Futtaim Group, one of the region's largest economic conglomerates.

Harati is also the founder of Kinz Consulting, a firm offering strategic advisory services at the intersection of economics, finance, and geopolitics. The company focuses on equipping decision-makers with data-driven analysis and insights.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

President

Joseph Aoun

Rawaa Harati

Member

Lebanon

IMF

Negotiation

Committee

LBCI Next
Lebanon's fuel prices surge
Lebanon says two killed in Israeli strike on south
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
14:44

Syria's president appoints former EY partner as central bank governor

LBCI
World News
2025-03-15

Ukraine's President appoints team of negotiators for possible peace talks: Decree

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-02

Residents of south Lebanon's Aitaroun return home to devastation as Lebanese army completes operations

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-12

IMF's Kristalina Georgieva reaffirms support for Lebanon's recovery and reforms

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Ceasefire in place: Monitoring committee tracks compliance to Resolution 1701 by reporting to Lebanon, Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Time is running out: Lebanon faces IMF deadline to approve financial reform laws

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:44

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun discusses bilateral ties with Iraqi Ambassador ahead of visit to Iraq

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:47

Lebanon judge paves way for indictment of ex-central bank chief Salameh

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-07

Lebanon sees influx of Qatari, Kuwaiti tourists during Eid al-Fitr holiday, says tourism head

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:19

Sources to LBCI: Lebanon's PM Nawaf Salam to visit Syria next week with Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Defense, and Interior

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-19

Lebanese Cabinet announces start of daylight saving time on March 29-30, 2025

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:23

Lebanon's fuel prices surge

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:44

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:34

Ceasefire monitoring committee tells LBCI: Lebanese Army dismantled 500 Hezbollah military sites south of Litani

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:13

Lebanese President appoints Rawaa Harati as member of Lebanon's IMF negotiation committee

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:48

Lebanon says two killed in Israeli strike on south

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:32

Finance Minister to LBCI: IMF prefers to pass banking secrecy and banking restructuring laws before April 21 meetings

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:19

Sources to LBCI: Lebanon's PM Nawaf Salam to visit Syria next week with Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Defense, and Interior

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:23

Lebanon's fuel prices surge

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:47

Lebanon judge paves way for indictment of ex-central bank chief Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:56

Sources to LBCI: Cabinet session ends, discussions on banking reform law to resume Friday and Saturday

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More