Kim Jong Un plans meeting with Putin in Russia for arms talks, according to Washington

World News
2023-09-05 | 03:47
1min
The White House announced on Monday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un intends to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Russia as part of "arms negotiations" between the two countries aimed at supplying Moscow with North Korean weapons. 

Adrienne Watson, a spokesperson of the White House National Security Council, said, "As we have previously warned publicly, arms negotiations between Russia and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea are progressing steadily.” 

She added to the media, "We have information that Kim Jong Un expects these talks to continue, including diplomatic dialogue in Russia at the leadership level.” 

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby, expressed his concern on Wednesday about the rapid progress in these negotiations regarding future shipments of weapons from Pyongyang to Moscow, urging the communist regime to "put a stop" to these discussions. 

Kirby revealed that "these potential deals will result in Russia acquiring large quantities" of weapons, particularly artillery ammunition, in addition to raw materials for the defense industries. 

On her part, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield added that these weapons "will be used against Ukraine." 

AFP 
 

