UAE announces $4.5 billion investments in clean energy in Africa

The United Arab Emirates announced on Tuesday a $4.5 billion investment in clean energy in Africa during the Africa Climate Summit hosted by Kenya. The summit aims to attract funding for climate change mitigation efforts.



Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, who heads the government owned renewable energy company (Masdar), the UAE's Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), and COP28 President-designate, scheduled later this year in Dubai, stated, "We will allocate $4.5 billion to initiate a series of clean energy projects on this very important continent."



AFP