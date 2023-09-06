US Secretary of State Antony Blinken affirmed on Wednesday the continued American support for Kyiv, alluding to what he described as positive progress made in the Ukrainian counterattack against Russian forces.



Blinken emphasized during a press conference in the Ukrainian capital that the United States always works to ensure Ukraine not only has what it needs for victory but also to obtain a strong deterrent capability and long-term defensive capabilities, in addition to assisting in reconstruction efforts and revitalizing the economy.