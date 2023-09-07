News
Washington Announces $1 Billion in Aid to Ukraine
World News
2023-09-07 | 01:54
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Washington Announces $1 Billion in Aid to Ukraine
At least 17 people were killed in Russian shelling that targeted a market in eastern Ukraine on Wednesday, coinciding with an unannounced visit by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Kyiv, where he announced new US assistance exceeding $1 billion to support the Ukrainian counteroffensive.
The Russian strike came hours after Blinken's arrival, during which he reaffirmed the United States' commitment to stand "shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine."
Security camera footage, shared by President Zelenskyy, showed a quiet small commercial street suddenly disrupted by the sound of a projectile followed by a powerful explosion. In another video clip, buildings engulfed in flames could be seen.
AFP
World News
US
Ukraine
