Sudanese Army Commander Abdel Fattah al-Burhan Visits Qatar in Third Foreign Trip Since Conflict Began
World News
2023-09-07 | 03:45
Sudanese Army Commander Abdel Fattah al-Burhan Visits Qatar in Third Foreign Trip Since Conflict Began
Sudanese Army Commander Abdel Fattah al-Burhan headed to Qatar on Thursday, as announced by the Transitional Sovereign Council, marking his third foreign visit since the outbreak of the conflict between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) nearly five months ago.
The council, which is led by Burhan, stated in a Thursday statement that he "departed this morning to the Qatari capital, Doha, on an official visit."
The statement further mentioned that during his visit, Burhan will hold talks with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, discussing bilateral relations between the two countries, ways to enhance them, issues of mutual interest, and developments in Sudan.
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Sudan
Qatar
Next
Two Women to Compete for Mexico's Presidency in 2024 Elections
High-Level Chinese Delegation Visits North Korea for State Founding Anniversary CelebrationsHigh-Level Chinese Delegation Visits North Korea for State Founding Anniversary Celebrations
Previous
0
World News
04:53
Two Women to Compete for Mexico's Presidency in 2024 Elections
World News
04:53
Two Women to Compete for Mexico's Presidency in 2024 Elections
0
World News
02:13
High-Level Chinese Delegation Visits North Korea for State Founding Anniversary CelebrationsHigh-Level Chinese Delegation Visits North Korea for State Founding Anniversary Celebrations
World News
02:13
High-Level Chinese Delegation Visits North Korea for State Founding Anniversary CelebrationsHigh-Level Chinese Delegation Visits North Korea for State Founding Anniversary Celebrations
0
World News
01:54
Washington Announces $1 Billion in Aid to Ukraine
World News
01:54
Washington Announces $1 Billion in Aid to Ukraine
0
World News
01:47
Australian Prime Minister Plans Visit to China Before Year's End
World News
01:47
Australian Prime Minister Plans Visit to China Before Year's End
