Sudanese Army Commander Abdel Fattah al-Burhan Visits Qatar in Third Foreign Trip Since Conflict Began

World News
2023-09-07 | 03:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Sudanese Army Commander Abdel Fattah al-Burhan Visits Qatar in Third Foreign Trip Since Conflict Began
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Sudanese Army Commander Abdel Fattah al-Burhan Visits Qatar in Third Foreign Trip Since Conflict Began

Sudanese Army Commander Abdel Fattah al-Burhan headed to Qatar on Thursday, as announced by the Transitional Sovereign Council, marking his third foreign visit since the outbreak of the conflict between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) nearly five months ago.

The council, which is led by Burhan, stated in a Thursday statement that he "departed this morning to the Qatari capital, Doha, on an official visit."

The statement further mentioned that during his visit, Burhan will hold talks with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, discussing bilateral relations between the two countries, ways to enhance them, issues of mutual interest, and developments in Sudan.
 
 
 
AFP

World News

Middle East News

Sudan

Qatar

LBCI Next
Two Women to Compete for Mexico's Presidency in 2024 Elections
High-Level Chinese Delegation Visits North Korea for State Founding Anniversary CelebrationsHigh-Level Chinese Delegation Visits North Korea for State Founding Anniversary Celebrations
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
13:57

Washington imposes sanctions on brother of RSF leader in Sudan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-29

Ceasefire quest: Al-Burhan's Cairo diplomatic mission amid Sudan's unrest

LBCI
World News
2023-08-25

UN warns war and famine 'threaten to destroy' Sudan completely

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-23

A public-private sectors meeting to follow up on the preparation of Expo Qatar

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:53

Two Women to Compete for Mexico's Presidency in 2024 Elections

LBCI
World News
02:13

High-Level Chinese Delegation Visits North Korea for State Founding Anniversary CelebrationsHigh-Level Chinese Delegation Visits North Korea for State Founding Anniversary Celebrations

LBCI
World News
01:54

Washington Announces $1 Billion in Aid to Ukraine

LBCI
World News
01:47

Australian Prime Minister Plans Visit to China Before Year's End

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-07-01

Rebels attacked Chinese convoy in Myanmar: junta

LBCI
World News
2023-08-08

Trump accuses prosecutors of trying to silence him before his trial

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-25

Media professionals unite for freedom: Rejecting intolerance, homophobia, and incitement

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:13

Caretaker Prime Minister Mikati Stresses Government's Responsibility Amid Lebanon's Challenges

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:58

New EU Ambassador Sandra De Waele commits to strengthening Lebanon ties amidst crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:19

A race against time: Will Syrian and Palestinian camps in Lebanon face blackouts?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:44

Energy Minister reveals obstacles to Lebanon's electricity plan success

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:12

Hadchit's 'Valley of the Saints:' Preserving 400 years of sacred Christian history

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:01

Lebanon's Defense Minister discusses relations with France and India

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:06

Egyptian cargo plane arrives at Beirut Airport carrying medical aid

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:08

Conditions for dialogue: Lebanon's path to electing a president

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:55

Lebanon's Presidential Strategy Shift: High-Level Meetings and Political Dynamics

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More