Sudanese Army Commander Abdel Fattah al-Burhan Visits Qatar in Third Foreign Trip Since Conflict Began

Sudanese Army Commander Abdel Fattah al-Burhan headed to Qatar on Thursday, as announced by the Transitional Sovereign Council, marking his third foreign visit since the outbreak of the conflict between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) nearly five months ago.



The council, which is led by Burhan, stated in a Thursday statement that he "departed this morning to the Qatari capital, Doha, on an official visit."



The statement further mentioned that during his visit, Burhan will hold talks with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, discussing bilateral relations between the two countries, ways to enhance them, issues of mutual interest, and developments in Sudan.

AFP