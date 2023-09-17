News
Death toll in Libya’s Derna floods rises to 11,300, says UN
World News
2023-09-17 | 00:09
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Death toll in Libya’s Derna floods rises to 11,300, says UN
The death toll from the floods in the city of Derna in eastern Libya has risen to 11,300, according to the United Nations on Saturday in an update from the Libyan Red Crescent.
The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs also reported, based on figures from the Libyan Red Crescent, that 10,100 others remain missing in the devastated city. The update added that the floods claimed the lives of 170 people in other areas in eastern Libya outside Derna.
The United Nations report stated, "These numbers are expected to rise as search and rescue teams tirelessly work to find survivors."
It further noted that, one week after Storm Daniel struck northeastern Libya, "the humanitarian situation remains dire, especially in Derna."
The report mentioned that the city is facing a severe issue with regards to clean water, with at least 55 children suffering from poisoning after consuming contaminated water.
In the surrounding areas, which have witnessed years of armed conflict, the United Nations warned of the dangers of landmines carried by floodwaters from one place to another, posing a threat to pedestrians.
AFP
World News
Libya
Death
Floods
Derna
United Nations
Libyan Red Crescent
Storm Daniel
