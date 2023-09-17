News
High level US-Chinese talks in Malta
World News
2023-09-17 | 12:10
High views
Share
Share
1
min
High level US-Chinese talks in Malta
The White House National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday and Sunday in Malta, amid a tense atmosphere between the two major powers.
The White House stated in a press release that "both sides held candid, substantive, and constructive talks."
On the other hand, Beijing emphasized that "Wang Yi stressed that the Taiwan issue is the first red line that should not be crossed in Sino-American relations."
Dialogues between the United States and China have resumed in recent months through successive visits by American officials to Beijing, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
Tensions between Beijing and Washington escalated in February due to the flight of Chinese drones in American airspace, which the United States considered an attempt at espionage.
Trade disputes, China's expansion in the South China Sea, and the Taiwan issue remain the most prominent points of contention between the two parties.
The White House also added that "both sides pledged to maintain this channel of strategic communication and continue consultations at a high level in vital sectors."
Maltese authorities confirmed the occurrence of the meeting between the American and Chinese delegations.
AFP
