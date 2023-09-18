Iran hopes for the execution of prisoner exchange deal with the US on Monday

Iran, through its Foreign Ministry spokesperson, expressed its hope on Monday for the execution of a deal with the United States that includes the mutual release of prisoners and the liberation of six billion dollars from Tehran's frozen assets in South Korea.



The spokesperson, Nasser Kanaani, said in a press conference, "We hope to notice today (Monday) the full seizure of Iranian assets," indicating that "the prisoner exchange will take place on the same day, with the release of five Iranian citizens imprisoned in the United States" in exchange for five Americans held by the Islamic Republic.



AFP