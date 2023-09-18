Iran hopes for the execution of prisoner exchange deal with the US on Monday

World News
2023-09-18 | 04:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran hopes for the execution of prisoner exchange deal with the US on Monday
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran hopes for the execution of prisoner exchange deal with the US on Monday

Iran, through its Foreign Ministry spokesperson, expressed its hope on Monday for the execution of a deal with the United States that includes the mutual release of prisoners and the liberation of six billion dollars from Tehran's frozen assets in South Korea. 

The spokesperson, Nasser Kanaani, said in a press conference, "We hope to notice today (Monday) the full seizure of Iranian assets," indicating that "the prisoner exchange will take place on the same day, with the release of five Iranian citizens imprisoned in the United States" in exchange for five Americans held by the Islamic Republic. 

AFP 
 

World News

Iran

Foreign Ministry

Deal

United States

Release

Prisoners

Tehran

South Korea

LBCI Next
Greece says five aid team members killed in traffic accident in Libya
Ukraine announces recovery of seven square kilometers from Russian forces in past week
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-06-26

Iran says willing to swap prisoners with United States

LBCI
World News
06:08

Qatari plane arrives in Iran to transport five American prisoners

LBCI
World News
2023-09-11

IAEA expresses regret for ‘disregard’ in dealing with Iran nuclear file

LBCI
World News
2023-08-28

Iran warns US that confiscating its oil is inconsistent with prisoner swap deal

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:47

Pope Francis visits Marseille to defend migrant cause

LBCI
World News
06:23

French Interior Minister visits Rome on Monday

LBCI
World News
06:22

Six billion dollars transferred to Qatar banks for US-Iran prisoner swap

LBCI
World News
06:08

Qatari plane arrives in Iran to transport five American prisoners

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-14

Twitter starts sharing ad revenue with verified creators

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:38

Qatar's Role in Lebanon's Presidential Election: A New Chapter Unfolds

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-13

From darkness to light: Iraq overcomes electricity crisis amidst scorching heat wave with Iranian gas swap

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:34

MP Najat Aoun concludes Parliamentary sit-in: Our efforts to break the Presidential vacancy wall were in vain

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:00

Fire erupts in Kharayeb as the Civil Defense responds

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:00

Behind closed doors: Inside the Syrian smuggling routes in Ouainat, Akkar

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:53

Conditions and positions: Gebran Bassil's backtracking on dialogue puts Berri's initiative at risk

LBCI
Variety and Tech
12:04

Former Miss Lebanon Rina Chebany shines in Nicolas Jebran's design at the 2023 Murex d'Or Awards

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:38

Qatar's Role in Lebanon's Presidential Election: A New Chapter Unfolds

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:11

Before and after: How did Lebanon's economic history shift with the outbreak of the civil war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:30

Saudi Arabia's role in ending the Yemeni war: A potential peace mediator?

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:27

Music 'icon' Beyonce shakes the stage in gorgeous Elie Saab gown

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More