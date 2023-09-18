Qatari plane arrives in Iran to transport five American prisoners

A Qatari plane landed in Iran on Monday to transport the five American prisoners included in a swap deal with Iran, as part of an agreement between Washington and Tehran that includes the release of frozen Iranian assets through the mediation of Doha.



A source familiar with the matter in Doha told Agence France-Presse, "There is a Qatari plane ready in Iran to transport the five American citizens and two of their relatives to Doha."



AFP