Qatari plane arrives in Iran to transport five American prisoners

World News
2023-09-18 | 06:08
High views
Qatari plane arrives in Iran to transport five American prisoners
0min
Qatari plane arrives in Iran to transport five American prisoners

A Qatari plane landed in Iran on Monday to transport the five American prisoners included in a swap deal with Iran, as part of an agreement between Washington and Tehran that includes the release of frozen Iranian assets through the mediation of Doha. 

A source familiar with the matter in Doha told Agence France-Presse, "There is a Qatari plane ready in Iran to transport the five American citizens and two of their relatives to Doha." 

World News

Middle East News

Qatar

Plane

Iran

American

Prisoners

Swap

Deal

Washington

Tehran

Doha

