Zelensky is the focus of attention at the UN general meeting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky took the United Nations General Assembly podium for the first time on Tuesday as world leaders gathered for the 78th session of the UN General Assembly.



Zelensky's address is expected to focus on condemning Russia for its ongoing invasion that has divided the international community.



President Zelensky's speech is anticipated to strongly denounce Russia's invasion, which began in February 2022 and is still ongoing. He will use this global platform to highlight the grave consequences of Russia's actions in Ukraine.



During his visit to the UN, Zelensky is also scheduled to meet with world leaders who hold differing views on the Ukrainian conflict. One of these meetings will be with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who has previously criticized Ukraine and claimed it bears responsibility for the war, citing the military aid provided to Kyiv by various countries.



Furthermore, Zelensky is set to participate in a special session on Ukraine within the UN Security Council. It's noteworthy that Russia holds permanent membership in the Security Council, granting it veto power over any binding resolutions or actions related to Ukraine.



In response to questions regarding this meeting during his visit to a New York hospital treating Ukrainian soldiers, Zelensky criticized the United Nations, suggesting that it still provides a platform for "Russian terrorists."



In a prior interview with CBS News, President Zelensky referred to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who will be absent from the UN meeting, as "Hitler II." He emphasized that the world must decide whether to confront Putin or risk a global war.



Russia has faced intense criticism at the UN General Assembly due to its invasion of Ukraine, but some developing nations argue that the focus on the war diverts attention from other pressing global priorities.



Additionally, Zelensky will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, both of whom have maintained good relations with Russia.



German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is also among the leaders Zelensky is set to meet during his time at the UN.



Meanwhile, it is not expected that US President Joe Biden and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will meet during this summit, despite ongoing diplomatic efforts.



The UN General Assembly has witnessed diplomatic interactions between the United States and China, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken meeting with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng in a high-level dialogue between the world's two largest economies.



Both sides expressed the importance of open communications to address their differences while maintaining healthy and stable relations.





AFP