Zelensky is the focus of attention at the UN general meeting

World News
2023-09-19 | 04:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Zelensky is the focus of attention at the UN general meeting
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Zelensky is the focus of attention at the UN general meeting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky took the United Nations General Assembly podium for the first time on Tuesday as world leaders gathered for the 78th session of the UN General Assembly. 

Zelensky's address is expected to focus on condemning Russia for its ongoing invasion that has divided the international community.

President Zelensky's speech is anticipated to strongly denounce Russia's invasion, which began in February 2022 and is still ongoing. He will use this global platform to highlight the grave consequences of Russia's actions in Ukraine.

During his visit to the UN, Zelensky is also scheduled to meet with world leaders who hold differing views on the Ukrainian conflict. One of these meetings will be with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who has previously criticized Ukraine and claimed it bears responsibility for the war, citing the military aid provided to Kyiv by various countries.

Furthermore, Zelensky is set to participate in a special session on Ukraine within the UN Security Council. It's noteworthy that Russia holds permanent membership in the Security Council, granting it veto power over any binding resolutions or actions related to Ukraine.

In response to questions regarding this meeting during his visit to a New York hospital treating Ukrainian soldiers, Zelensky criticized the United Nations, suggesting that it still provides a platform for "Russian terrorists."

In a prior interview with CBS News, President Zelensky referred to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who will be absent from the UN meeting, as "Hitler II." He emphasized that the world must decide whether to confront Putin or risk a global war.

Russia has faced intense criticism at the UN General Assembly due to its invasion of Ukraine, but some developing nations argue that the focus on the war diverts attention from other pressing global priorities.

Additionally, Zelensky will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, both of whom have maintained good relations with Russia. 

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is also among the leaders Zelensky is set to meet during his time at the UN.

Meanwhile, it is not expected that US President Joe Biden and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will meet during this summit, despite ongoing diplomatic efforts. 

The UN General Assembly has witnessed diplomatic interactions between the United States and China, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken meeting with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng in a high-level dialogue between the world's two largest economies. 

Both sides expressed the importance of open communications to address their differences while maintaining healthy and stable relations.


AFP
 

World News

Zelensky

Focus

Attention

UN

General

Meeting

LBCI Next
Four Azerbaijani police officers, civilians killed in landmine explosion in Nagorno-Karabakh
India declares expulsion of senior Canadian diplomat over Sikh leader's assassination
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
04:29

Presidential speculations unveiled: General Aoun prioritizes the army, security, and Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

Mikati arrives in New York to represent Lebanon at the 78th UN General Assembly

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-18

Lebanese and Irish Foreign Ministers Discuss Justice and Cooperation at UN General Assembly

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-16

Mikati, Bou Habib head to UN General Assembly

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:02

Azerbaijan announces the launch of ‘counter-terrorism operations’ in Nagorno-Karabakh

LBCI
World News
05:06

US Defense Secretary: Ukrainian counterattack makes 'steady progress'

LBCI
World News
04:56

A ship transporting grain cargo sails from a Ukrainian port

LBCI
World News
04:51

Four Azerbaijani police officers, civilians killed in landmine explosion in Nagorno-Karabakh

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-10

New taxes and fees: Lebanon's 2024 budget shifts to dollar payments

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:27

Crisis at its peak: Unprecedented wave of illegal immigration hits Europe and Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:36

Grave concerns: Illegal Syrian immigration networks pose growing threats in Akkar

LBCI
World News
05:06

US Defense Secretary: Ukrainian counterattack makes 'steady progress'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:05

Scare dollar: Acting BDL Governor Mansouri worries as political crisis deepens

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:41

Lebanon's presidential elections: International diplomatic moves in progress

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:27

Crisis at its peak: Unprecedented wave of illegal immigration hits Europe and Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:36

MP Kanaan: We cannot continue the budget approval process at the end of the fiscal year, as it would amount to legislation violations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:36

Grave concerns: Illegal Syrian immigration networks pose growing threats in Akkar

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:13

Lebanon's fuel prices on the rise again

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:00

US diplomatic efforts in Lebanon: Prioritizing presidential elections amidst challenges

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:29

Presidential speculations unveiled: General Aoun prioritizes the army, security, and Lebanon's future

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More