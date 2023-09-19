Capital Stepanakert and other cities undergo 'intensive shelling'

Stepanakert, the capital of Nagorno-Karabakh, and other towns in the region are being targeted by "intensive shelling" shortly after Azerbaijan launched "counter-terrorism" operations, according to Armenian separatist authorities on Tuesday.



The separatist representation in Armenia posted on Facebook, "Azerbaijan has initiated a large-scale military operation against the Republic of Artsakh (the Armenian name for Nagorno-Karabakh)."



AFP