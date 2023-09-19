Capital Stepanakert and other cities undergo 'intensive shelling'

World News
2023-09-19 | 07:08
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Capital Stepanakert and other cities undergo &#39;intensive shelling&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Capital Stepanakert and other cities undergo 'intensive shelling'

Stepanakert, the capital of Nagorno-Karabakh, and other towns in the region are being targeted by "intensive shelling" shortly after Azerbaijan launched "counter-terrorism" operations, according to Armenian separatist authorities on Tuesday. 

The separatist representation in Armenia posted on Facebook, "Azerbaijan has initiated a large-scale military operation against the Republic of Artsakh (the Armenian name for Nagorno-Karabakh)." 

AFP 
 

World News

Armenia

Stepanakert

Nagorno-Karabakh

Azerbaijan

LBCI Next
Five Americans released by Iran arrive in the United States
Azerbaijan announces the launch of ‘counter-terrorism operations’ in Nagorno-Karabakh
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:09

Armenia says Azerbaijan launched 'ground operation' in Nagorno-Karabakh

LBCI
World News
2023-07-11

Azerbaijan suspends transport movement between Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh

LBCI
World News
06:02

Azerbaijan announces the launch of ‘counter-terrorism operations’ in Nagorno-Karabakh

LBCI
World News
04:51

Four Azerbaijani police officers, civilians killed in landmine explosion in Nagorno-Karabakh

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:36

France calls for urgent UN meeting, US plans holding talks on Karabakh

LBCI
World News
10:25

Six killed in Russian strikes targeting several sites in Ukraine

LBCI
World News
09:09

Armenia says Azerbaijan launched 'ground operation' in Nagorno-Karabakh

LBCI
World News
08:17

European Council president calls on Baku for 'immediate' halt to its military operation in Nagorno-Karabakh

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:34

Qatari Ambassador confirms solidarity with Lebanon in meeting with Army Commander

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-09

Hezbollah truck accident in Kahale leads to fatalities, community tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-06

Abi Khalil to LBCI: We've set our conditions for a time-bound dialogue, not to waste time

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:05

Scare dollar: Acting BDL Governor Mansouri worries as political crisis deepens

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:27

Crisis at its peak: Unprecedented wave of illegal immigration hits Europe and Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:36

Grave concerns: Illegal Syrian immigration networks pose growing threats in Akkar

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:13

Lebanon's fuel prices on the rise again

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:29

Presidential speculations unveiled: General Aoun prioritizes the army, security, and Lebanon's future

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:00

US diplomatic efforts in Lebanon: Prioritizing presidential elections amidst challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:45

PM Mikati sounds alarm over two million in extreme poverty, seeks international aid to solve the presidential vacuum

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:42

LBCI sources confirm high-level meeting of Quintet Committee on Lebanese Presidential file at France's UN Mission

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More