Russian peacekeeping forces call for ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh

World News
2023-09-19 | 13:57
High views
Russian peacekeeping forces call for ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh
Russian peacekeeping forces call for ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh

The Russian Ministry of Defense has announced that Russian peacekeeping forces in Nagorno-Karabakh have begun evacuating civilians on Tuesday following the military operation initiated by Azerbaijan in the disputed region with Armenia.

They have also called for an immediate ceasefire.
 

