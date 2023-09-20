Moscow says it shot down four Ukrainian drones in Belgorod and Oryol regions

World News
2023-09-20 | 03:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Moscow says it shot down four Ukrainian drones in Belgorod and Oryol regions
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Moscow says it shot down four Ukrainian drones in Belgorod and Oryol regions

Moscow announced that it had shot down four Ukrainian drones that were flying over the Belgorod and Oryol regions in western Russia on Tuesday night and early Wednesday.

The Russian Ministry of Defense stated in three separate statements released sequentially that Russian territory was targeted in three Ukrainian attacks carried out by four drones.
 

World News

Russia

Ukraine

LBCI Next
32 killed, over 200 injured in Azerbaijani operations in Nagorno-Karabakh
FARC dissidents and Colombian government agree to begin peace talks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:25

Six killed in Russian strikes targeting several sites in Ukraine

LBCI
World News
08:16

Biden calls on UN to stop Russia's 'blatant aggression' in Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2023-09-18

Ukraine claims to have breached Russian defense line near Bakhmut

LBCI
World News
2023-09-18

Ukraine announces recovery of seven square kilometers from Russian forces in past week

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:26

32 killed, over 200 injured in Azerbaijani operations in Nagorno-Karabakh

LBCI
World News
02:55

FARC dissidents and Colombian government agree to begin peace talks

LBCI
World News
14:22

IMF, World Bank say meetings will be held in Morocco despite earthquake

LBCI
World News
13:57

Russian peacekeeping forces call for ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
02:55

FARC dissidents and Colombian government agree to begin peace talks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-18

Grave concerns: Illegal Syrian immigration networks pose growing threats in Akkar

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-22

Reshaping the script: Reform trajectories emerging from the BDL audit

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-12

Lebanon's new electricity dollar rate: "Sayrafa plus 20 percent"

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:42

LBCI sources confirm high-level meeting of Quintet Committee on Lebanese Presidential file at France's UN Mission

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:45

PM Mikati sounds alarm over two million in extreme poverty, seeks international aid to solve the presidential vacuum

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:15

Lebanon's Lost Golden Era: From Economic Powerhouse to Current Challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:52

Kataeb Party expresses concerns over stagnation in Lebanon, advocates for reforms

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:30

Lebanon's reforms delayed: Mikati blames Christian political forces, calls for dialogue

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:39

Syrian displacement regulation dilemma in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:26

Minister of Economy Emphasizes Urgent Need for Reforms in Lebanon's Ailing Public Sector and Banking Industry

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:07

US favors Doha over Paris in Lebanese crisis talks

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More