Moscow says it shot down four Ukrainian drones in Belgorod and Oryol regions
World News
2023-09-20 | 03:17
Moscow says it shot down four Ukrainian drones in Belgorod and Oryol regions
Moscow announced that it had shot down four Ukrainian drones that were flying over the Belgorod and Oryol regions in western Russia on Tuesday night and early Wednesday.
The Russian Ministry of Defense stated in three separate statements released sequentially that Russian territory was targeted in three Ukrainian attacks carried out by four drones.
World News
Russia
Ukraine
