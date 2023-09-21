Germany to host international reconstruction conference for Ukraine next year

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that his country will host an international conference next year for the reconstruction of Ukraine after a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in New York on Wednesday.



Scholz explained that the conference will be held on June 11, 2024, in Berlin.



London had hosted the most recent conference dedicated to raising funds for the reconstruction of Ukraine after the Russian invasion, where leaders and representatives of more than 60 countries and financial institutions gathered in June last year.



The conference aims to assist Ukraine in revitalizing its economy, enabling it to rebuild its infrastructure over the long term.



Scholz met with the Ukrainian President for 30 minutes on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.



According to the German Chancellor, their talks focused on the political, military, and humanitarian situation in Ukraine.



Scholz reiterated Germany's continued support for Kyiv.



In a statement posted on the Telegram platform, Zelensky stated that he and Scholz "discussed the situation on the front lines and the priorities of the Ukrainian defense forces in terms of needs."



He further emphasized that "special attention was given to the preparations for the international conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine, which will be held in Germany."







AFP