China and Syria declare "strategic partnership"

World News
2023-09-22 | 07:01
High views
China and Syria declare "strategic partnership"
4min
China and Syria declare "strategic partnership"

During his meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Friday, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced that China and Syria have established a "strategic partnership."

This marks President al-Assad's first official visit to a foreign country in nearly two decades, as he seeks support for the reconstruction of Syria, which has been devastated by years of war.

China becomes the third non-Arab country that al-Assad has visited during the ongoing conflict in Syria, following Russia and Iran, two of Damascus's most prominent allies, which have provided economic and military support that has tipped the balance of the war in the regime's favor. 

This visit is part of al-Assad's gradual return to the international stage over the past year after years of isolation, largely due to his government's brutal suppression of protests that evolved into a devastating conflict.

President Xi received his Syrian counterpart in Hangzhou, eastern China, on the sidelines of the 19th Asian Games. According to a report by the official television network "CCTV," Xi stated during the meeting, "Today, we will jointly announce the establishment of a strategic partnership between China and Syria, which will become an important milestone in the history of bilateral relations."

Al-Assad stood before him, surrounded by a delegation of nine people, in a room adorned with a massive mural depicting the Great Wall of China. The flags of China and Syria were raised.

Xi added, "In the face of the international situation filled with instability and uncertainty, China is ready to continue to work with Syria, strengthen mutual support, enhance friendly cooperation, and jointly defend international fairness and justice."

China, one of President al-Assad's allies, has consistently supported him in the United Nations Security Council by regularly abstaining from voting on resolutions against the Syrian government.

Xi emphasized that the relations between the two countries "have withstood the test of international changes" and that "friendship between the two countries has grown over time."

In response, President al-Assad expressed his anticipation of China's constructive role on the international stage and rejected any attempts to undermine that role by interfering in China's internal affairs or creating tension in the South China Sea or Southeast Asia.

He stated, "This visit is important in terms of its timing and circumstances as the world is forming a multipolar order that will restore balance and stability to the world. It is our duty to seize this moment for a bright and promising future."

He added, "I hope that our meeting today will lay the foundation for a comprehensive and long-term strategic cooperation in various fields."

This diplomatic journey represents a significant step for President al-Assad, who rarely leaves his country. Its significance is further highlighted by recent protests that erupted in the southern Syrian city of Sweida, calling for his departure.

This year has witnessed diplomatic shifts in Syria, as Damascus resumed relations with several Arab countries, led by Saudi Arabia, and regained its seat in the Arab League. President al-Assad also participated in the Arab League Summit held in Jeddah in May, marking his first attendance in more than 12 years.

These diplomatic transformations in the Arab world accelerated following an unexpected agreement brokered by China in March, resulting in the resumption of relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran, which had been severed.

This visit comes at a time when Beijing is playing a growing role in the Middle East and is actively promoting its "Belt and Road Initiative," officially known as the "Belt and Road Initiative," a massive investment and lending project aimed at building infrastructure that connects China to its traditional markets in Asia, Europe, and Africa.

Syria joined the "Belt and Road Initiative" in January 2022.

The war in Syria has led to extensive destruction of infrastructure and the collapse of many vital sectors of the economy, including oil, while the Syrian government remains under harsh international sanctions.



AFP
 

