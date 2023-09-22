News
Ukraine strikes headquarters of Russian Black Sea fleet in Crimea
World News
2023-09-22 | 08:34
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Ukraine strikes headquarters of Russian Black Sea fleet in Crimea
Ukraine launched a missile strike on Friday against the general headquarters of the Russian fleet in the Black Sea, located in the center of the city of Sevastopol in Crimea, according to a local official. He also expressed concern about the possibility of another attack.
The governor appointed by Russia in the administrative region of Sevastopol said "the enemy launched a missile attack on the general headquarters of the fleet."
World News
Russia
Ukraine
War
Missile
Strike
