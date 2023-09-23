News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
34
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Redbull TV Series
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
34
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Haiti PM calls on UN to take ‘quick action’ to save his country from gangs
World News
2023-09-23 | 04:06
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Haiti PM calls on UN to take ‘quick action’ to save his country from gangs
After months of negotiations, the plans of creating an international police force to assist Haiti, which is suffering from gang violence, are beginning to take shape.
However, this is not progressing quickly enough for the Haitian Prime Minister, who has once again called on the United Nations to "act" urgently.
World News
UN
Haiti
PM
Gangs
Next
Mexican president will meet US Biden in Washington
King Charles III concludes his France state visit
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-21
Lebanon's PM calls for action at UNGA amidst unprecedented challenges: From presidential vacuum to refugee crisis
Lebanon News
2023-09-21
Lebanon's PM calls for action at UNGA amidst unprecedented challenges: From presidential vacuum to refugee crisis
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-20
PM Mikati to LBCI: None of the international officials have approached me with the name of General Joseph Aoun as a presidential candidate
Lebanon News
2023-09-20
PM Mikati to LBCI: None of the international officials have approached me with the name of General Joseph Aoun as a presidential candidate
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-19
PM Mikati sounds alarm over two million in extreme poverty, seeks international aid to solve the presidential vacuum
Lebanon News
2023-09-19
PM Mikati sounds alarm over two million in extreme poverty, seeks international aid to solve the presidential vacuum
0
World News
2023-09-18
United Nations Seeks to Salvage Sustainable Development Goals at Monday Summit
World News
2023-09-18
United Nations Seeks to Salvage Sustainable Development Goals at Monday Summit
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
05:00
Mexican president will meet US Biden in Washington
World News
05:00
Mexican president will meet US Biden in Washington
0
World News
03:19
King Charles III concludes his France state visit
World News
03:19
King Charles III concludes his France state visit
0
World News
02:55
Berlin considers establishing border checkpoints to contain illegal immigration
World News
02:55
Berlin considers establishing border checkpoints to contain illegal immigration
0
World News
02:14
Blinken calls on India to cooperate on Canada killing investigation
World News
02:14
Blinken calls on India to cooperate on Canada killing investigation
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-13
Beirut Municipality, AUB working on "Mar Mikhael Piazza" green square to promote pedestrian-friendly city
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-13
Beirut Municipality, AUB working on "Mar Mikhael Piazza" green square to promote pedestrian-friendly city
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-22
MP Gemayel confirms his support for constructing the Kleiat Airport
Lebanon News
2023-09-22
MP Gemayel confirms his support for constructing the Kleiat Airport
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-21
Syrian President Assad visits China: A diplomatic endeavor amid global isolation
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-21
Syrian President Assad visits China: A diplomatic endeavor amid global isolation
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-05
Fuel prices slightly decrease
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-05
Fuel prices slightly decrease
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Variety and Tech
09:51
George Hobeika shines again with Beyoncé's stunning dress
Variety and Tech
09:51
George Hobeika shines again with Beyoncé's stunning dress
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
Amos Hochstein's return to Lebanon: Can he replicate his maritime success on land?
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
Amos Hochstein's return to Lebanon: Can he replicate his maritime success on land?
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:59
Generator pollution crisis: Lebanese Environment Ministry takes action
News Bulletin Reports
11:59
Generator pollution crisis: Lebanese Environment Ministry takes action
4
Press Highlights
01:41
The shooting at the US embassy in Awkar: A targeted message?
Press Highlights
01:41
The shooting at the US embassy in Awkar: A targeted message?
5
Press Highlights
00:46
Qatar's emerging role: Paving the way for the Army Commander
Press Highlights
00:46
Qatar's emerging role: Paving the way for the Army Commander
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:18
Lebanon's dilemma: Balancing refugee aid and national identity
News Bulletin Reports
11:18
Lebanon's dilemma: Balancing refugee aid and national identity
7
World News
12:32
UAE, Saudi Arabia work together for better future for the region: Mohamed Bin Zayed
World News
12:32
UAE, Saudi Arabia work together for better future for the region: Mohamed Bin Zayed
8
Lebanon News
07:25
UNIFIL Takes Action to Calm Tensions Amidst Israeli-Lebanese Border Exchange
Lebanon News
07:25
UNIFIL Takes Action to Calm Tensions Amidst Israeli-Lebanese Border Exchange
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More