Lebanon's Chargé d’Affaires a.i. Wael Hachem welcomed guests at the Lebanese Embassy on the occasion of the country’s official delegation visit to the Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank, underscoring a renewed national push for reform and global engagement.



“This visit carries exceptional significance,” Hachem said, noting it is the first official visit of its kind since the start of President Joseph Aoun’s term.



He described the president’s agenda as one “rooted in transparency, reform, and the restoration of trust in the state and its institutions.”



Quoting President Aoun, Hachem said: “The world is waiting for us, and we must prove that we have become capable of managing the country’s assets with transparency and fairness, in a manner that preserves everyone’s dignity and restores confidence—both between citizens and their state, and between Lebanon and the world.”



The reception marked a key diplomatic moment for Lebanon, as the delegation—led by Lebanese ministers, the central bank governor, and heads of parliamentary committees—engaged with senior officials from global financial institutions.



“The delegation brings with it a realistic yet ambitious agenda, one that reflects Lebanon’s firm and unwavering commitment to reform,” Hachem said, framing the meetings as a “valuable opportunity to showcase the new face of Lebanon.”



Hachem praised the role of the new government, headed by Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, and emphasized the importance of coordination with international counterparts “from governments, central banks, the private sector, and international organizations.”



He also thanked members of the U.S. administration and Congress for their support and highlighted the role of Lebanon’s foreign minister in deepening U.S.-Lebanon ties.



“We continue to work tirelessly with our American partners... to further strengthen the bilateral relationship between Lebanon and the United States.”



Special thanks were extended to U.S. Envoy Morgan Ortagus, whose presence was described as a “renewed vote of confidence in Lebanon.”