News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Assi (Al Bayt Al Abyad)
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Dozens of Migrants Reach the US-Mexico Border
World News
2023-09-23 | 08:31
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Dozens of Migrants Reach the US-Mexico Border
Dozens of migrants reached the border between the United States and Mexico on Friday in hopes of entering the United States, while U.S. border forces reported having dealt with 1.8 million migrants in the past 12 months.
In Eagle Pass, Texas, migrants from countries including Honduras and Venezuela crossed the Rio Grande River, which separates the United States and Mexico, only to find a formidable barrier of thick barbed wire preventing them from entering U.S. territory.
AFP
World News
Mexico. US
Border
Migrants
Mexican president will meet US Biden in Washington
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-09-11
Belarus accuses Poland of firing at border to expel migrants
World News
2023-09-11
Belarus accuses Poland of firing at border to expel migrants
0
Middle East News
2023-07-17
360 migrants rescued on Libya's border with Tunisia
Middle East News
2023-07-17
360 migrants rescued on Libya's border with Tunisia
0
Middle East News
2023-07-11
Two bodies of migrants were found on the Tunisian-Algerian border
Middle East News
2023-07-11
Two bodies of migrants were found on the Tunisian-Algerian border
0
World News
2023-07-11
Human Rights Organization: Evacuation of stranded migrants at the Tunisian-Libyan border amid humanitarian crisis
World News
2023-07-11
Human Rights Organization: Evacuation of stranded migrants at the Tunisian-Libyan border amid humanitarian crisis
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
05:00
Mexican president will meet US Biden in Washington
World News
05:00
Mexican president will meet US Biden in Washington
0
World News
04:06
Haiti PM calls on UN to take ‘quick action’ to save his country from gangs
World News
04:06
Haiti PM calls on UN to take ‘quick action’ to save his country from gangs
0
World News
03:19
King Charles III concludes his France state visit
World News
03:19
King Charles III concludes his France state visit
0
World News
02:55
Berlin considers establishing border checkpoints to contain illegal immigration
World News
02:55
Berlin considers establishing border checkpoints to contain illegal immigration
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-08-24
Russian Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin killed in plane crash
World News
2023-08-24
Russian Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin killed in plane crash
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:07
Unlocking Lebanon's Potential: 2.4 Billion Dollars Await Settlement from Quarry and Crusher Owners
News Bulletin Reports
10:07
Unlocking Lebanon's Potential: 2.4 Billion Dollars Await Settlement from Quarry and Crusher Owners
0
Middle East News
2023-07-27
Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon: Saudi Arabia remains steadfast in its support for Lebanon
Middle East News
2023-07-27
Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon: Saudi Arabia remains steadfast in its support for Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-10
New taxes and fees: Lebanon's 2024 budget shifts to dollar payments
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-10
New taxes and fees: Lebanon's 2024 budget shifts to dollar payments
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:59
Generator pollution crisis: Lebanese Environment Ministry takes action
News Bulletin Reports
11:59
Generator pollution crisis: Lebanese Environment Ministry takes action
2
Press Highlights
01:41
The shooting at the US embassy in Awkar: A targeted message?
Press Highlights
01:41
The shooting at the US embassy in Awkar: A targeted message?
3
Press Highlights
00:46
Qatar's emerging role: Paving the way for the Army Commander
Press Highlights
00:46
Qatar's emerging role: Paving the way for the Army Commander
4
Lebanon News
07:25
UNIFIL Takes Action to Calm Tensions Amidst Israeli-Lebanese Border Exchange
Lebanon News
07:25
UNIFIL Takes Action to Calm Tensions Amidst Israeli-Lebanese Border Exchange
5
Lebanon News
06:58
Collaborative Efforts Discussed Between Mansouri and Economic Bodies
Lebanon News
06:58
Collaborative Efforts Discussed Between Mansouri and Economic Bodies
6
World News
12:32
UAE, Saudi Arabia work together for better future for the region: Mohamed Bin Zayed
World News
12:32
UAE, Saudi Arabia work together for better future for the region: Mohamed Bin Zayed
7
World News
16:02
Canada announces C$650 mln aid to Ukraine during Zelenskiy's visit
World News
16:02
Canada announces C$650 mln aid to Ukraine during Zelenskiy's visit
8
Middle East News
13:25
Three dead in Iran dust storms
Middle East News
13:25
Three dead in Iran dust storms
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More