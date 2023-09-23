Dozens of Migrants Reach the US-Mexico Border

World News
2023-09-23 | 08:31
Dozens of Migrants Reach the US-Mexico Border
Dozens of Migrants Reach the US-Mexico Border

Dozens of migrants reached the border between the United States and Mexico on Friday in hopes of entering the United States, while U.S. border forces reported having dealt with 1.8 million migrants in the past 12 months.

In Eagle Pass, Texas, migrants from countries including Honduras and Venezuela crossed the Rio Grande River, which separates the United States and Mexico, only to find a formidable barrier of thick barbed wire preventing them from entering U.S. territory.
 
 
 
World News

Mexico. US

Border

Migrants

