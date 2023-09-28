Joe Biden’s family dog bites yet another secret service agent making it his 11th attack

2023-09-28 | 07:46
2min
Joe Biden’s family dog bites yet another secret service agent making it his 11th attack

President Joe Biden's dog, Commander, once again stole the spotlight on Wednesday after his recent return to the White House from a training course. 

The dog bit another member of the Secret Service responsible for protecting high-level officials in the United States.

This German Shepherd, who was just a puppy when brought to the White House in 2021, will now have to undergo training once again after this latest incident, marking at least the eleventh time he has attacked someone.

When Biden and his wife, Jill, moved into the White House in 2021, they brought two German Shepherd dogs with them, named Major and Champ. After Champ's passing, they adopted Commander.

However, the White House dog has shown a clear tendency towards biting, and the most recent incident occurred on Monday evening when "a Secret Service agent encountered the First Lady's pet and was bitten" by Commander, according to Anthony Guglielmi, the communications director for the Secret Service. 

He added that "the agent received treatment at the scene by the White House medical team."

During the summer, Biden and his wife announced that they would be sending their dog to undergo a training course after reports of several bites, one of which required the victim to be hospitalized. 

These details were included in documents from the Secret Service that were made available after requests for information were submitted by the watchdog organization "Judicial Watch."


AFP
 

