Brazilian Government Allocates "Emergency" Aid to a Drought-Stricken State

The Brazilian government announced on Thursday the dispatch of "emergency" humanitarian aid to the state of Amazonas (northwest), where a part of the world's largest rainforest is experiencing "severe" drought.



Minister of the Environment, Marina Silva, told the press that authorities are working with local administration on "emergency measures" to address the "risks" faced by operations "to provide food, drinking water, as well as hygiene products and medicines" to the population.



According to the minister, 56 out of 62 municipalities are under threat. On Wednesday, a state of emergency was declared due to drought in 15 municipalities, affecting 111,000 people, according to a statement from civil defense.

AFP