Moscow, Baku will discuss future of peacekeeping mission in Nagorno-Karabakh: Kremlin

The Kremlin announced on Friday that Russia and Azerbaijan would decide the future of the peacekeeping mission in Nagorno-Karabakh after Baku's seizure following a sudden attack on this separatist region where Moscow had deployed forces since 2020.



Dmitry Peskov, the spokesperson for the Russian presidency, responded to journalists' questions regarding the future of these forces, stating, "Since the mission is now present on Azerbaijani territory, this issue will be a subject of discussion with the Azerbaijani side."