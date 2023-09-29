Moscow, Baku will discuss future of peacekeeping mission in Nagorno-Karabakh: Kremlin

World News
2023-09-29 | 09:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Moscow, Baku will discuss future of peacekeeping mission in Nagorno-Karabakh: Kremlin
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Moscow, Baku will discuss future of peacekeeping mission in Nagorno-Karabakh: Kremlin

The Kremlin announced on Friday that Russia and Azerbaijan would decide the future of the peacekeeping mission in Nagorno-Karabakh after Baku's seizure following a sudden attack on this separatist region where Moscow had deployed forces since 2020.

Dmitry Peskov, the spokesperson for the Russian presidency, responded to journalists' questions regarding the future of these forces, stating, "Since the mission is now present on Azerbaijani territory, this issue will be a subject of discussion with the Azerbaijani side."
 

World News

Russia

Russian

Baku

Peacekeepers

LBCI Next
Ukrainian Drone Causes Damage to Power Distribution Station in Russia
Washington sanctions former Sudanese Foreign Minister Ali Karti
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-09-28

Ukraine announces downing of 30 drones in Russian attack

LBCI
World News
2023-09-26

Ukraine Claims 26 Iranian-Made Drones Shot Down in Russian Attack

LBCI
World News
2023-09-25

Armenia Commits a "Serious Mistake" by Attempting to "Destroy" Relations: Russian Foreign Ministry

LBCI
World News
2023-09-24

Ukrainian drone strikes administrative building in Russian city of Kursk

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:55

Three times more migrants dead or missing in the Mediterranean this summer

LBCI
World News
03:34

LACC: Lebanon's Sovereignty, Independence, Freedom, and Unity Integral to Regional and International Security and Stability

LBCI
World News
01:31

Brazilian Government Allocates "Emergency" Aid to a Drought-Stricken State

LBCI
World News
01:26

Mediterranean Leaders Convene in Malta for Talks on Migration Amid Rising Concerns

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:19

Moawad meets US Ambassador Shea, urges presidential election

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-09-27

Unveiling the future of global tourism: Saudi Arabia's welcome to the world on World Tourism Day 2023

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-06

General Security resumes passports issuance without prior appointments

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-05

Fuel prices slightly decrease

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:40

Mansouri: The central bank cannot replace entire state to solve Lebanon’s crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:11

OEIL: Absence of accountability led to further collapse in all sectors of Lebanese state

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:19

Moawad meets US Ambassador Shea, urges presidential election

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:57

MP Doueihi to LBCI: The parliament does not belong to Berri or his political party

LBCI
World News
03:34

LACC: Lebanon's Sovereignty, Independence, Freedom, and Unity Integral to Regional and International Security and Stability

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:17

Saudi Success in Realigning France with the Quintet: Challenges and Adjustments

LBCI
Middle East News
14:21

Iranian forces directs lasers at an American helicopter in the Gulf

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:47

Unveiling the Zod Cave: A masterpiece of nature for sale

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More