Five dead in suicide bombing in central Somalia

2023-09-29 | 14:13
Five dead in suicide bombing in central Somalia
Five dead in suicide bombing in central Somalia

Five people were killed and six others were injured on Friday when a suicide bomber detonated himself in a café near the presidential palace in central Somalia, according to police and witnesses.

The attacker detonated the explosive device in a café in the heart of the capital, Mogadishu, according to police spokesman.
 

