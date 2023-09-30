Rescue of Dozens of Migrants After Fire Breaks Out on Italian Ferry

2023-09-30 | 08:26
Rescue of Dozens of Migrants After Fire Breaks Out on Italian Ferry
Rescue of Dozens of Migrants After Fire Breaks Out on Italian Ferry

Italian authorities announced on Saturday the rescue of more than 100 passengers, including migrants, from a ferry sailing from the island of Lampedusa to Sicily after a fire broke out in the engine room. The coast guard stated that the ferry, which was sailing from Lampedusa to Porto Empedocle in southern Sicily, had 177 people on board, including 27 crew members and 83 migrants.

All passengers on the ferry were evacuated via boats to either Sicily or Lampedusa, according to the coast guard. More than 130,000 migrants have arrived on the shores of Italy this year, double the number from the previous year, according to figures from the Ministry of the Interior.
 
 
 
