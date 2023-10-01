The UN mission arrives in Nagorno-Karabakh for the first visit in 30 years

A United Nations delegation arrived in Nagorno-Karabakh on Sunday, marking the first visit of its kind in three decades, according to reports from Baku.



This development comes after nearly all Armenian residents left the region following Azerbaijan's regaining control of the separatist enclave.



A spokesperson for the Azerbaijani presidency confirmed to AFP that a "UN mission arrived in Karabakh on Sunday morning" with a primary objective to assess humanitarian needs in the area.





AFP