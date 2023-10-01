News
Erdogan says Turkey no longer expects anything from EU
World News
2023-10-01 | 09:10
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Erdogan says Turkey no longer expects anything from EU
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan affirmed on Sunday that his country is no longer waiting for anything from the European Union after years of delay in its efforts to join as a member.
Erdogan stated in a speech during the opening of the new session of the Turkish Parliament, "We have fulfilled all the promises we made to the European Union, but they have hardly fulfilled any of their promises," emphasizing that "Ankara will not accept any new requirements or conditions in the accession process to the bloc."
World News
Turkey
Turkish
Erdogan
EU
Europe
