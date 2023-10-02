The White House: Putin is “mistaken” if he bets on the West’s fatigue in supporting Ukraine

World News
2023-10-02 | 14:20
High views
The White House: Putin is "mistaken" if he bets on the West's fatigue in supporting Ukraine
0min
The White House: Putin is “mistaken” if he bets on the West’s fatigue in supporting Ukraine

On Monday, the White House rejected Kremlin statements that Western fatigue in supporting Ukraine would increase after an agreement on the US budget was reached by Congress on Saturday to avoid a federal government shutdown, depriving Kyiv of new aid.

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre stated, "If Putin believes he can outlast us, he is mistaken," adding that there is a large Western alliance supporting Ukraine against the Russian invasion.


AFP
 

